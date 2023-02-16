Grace Boor is the queen of bikinis on her social media pages and, unsurprisingly, has racked up 1.6 million followers due to her incredibly stunning beachside shots.

The popular influencer has been on vacation in the Cayman Islands, making it the perfect spot to show off her bikini body in front of a gorgeous backdrop.

In her most recent swimwear shot, Grace wore a hot pink string bikini that featured lots of texture and little gold jewels on the end of the strings. Sticking to one of the most popular trends, she wore her top upside down and accessorized with a few gold chains, including a gold cross necklace.

She left her long brunette hair parted in the middle and straight as it cascaded down her back, and her makeup looked quite natural with just mascara and a small swipe of lipgloss.

The Instagram model looked off to the side in a flirty way and said nothing in her shot but did put a small pink heart emoji in the corner.

The background looked completely enviable, especially in the frigid cold temperatures of February, as Grace appeared to be sitting on a sun lounger with a shade. Behind her were several palm trees that looked so perfect they could have been a screensaver.

Grace Boor sizzled in a hot pink string bikini. Pic credit: @graceboor/Instagram

Grace Boor has been enjoying a vacation in the Cayman Islands

Grace is clearly enjoying her time in the Cayman Islands as she works on her tan while lounging on the beach and enjoying a bit of fun in the sun.

She apparently packed a full suitcase of bikinis as she showed off a seashell ensemble that complimented her curves perfectly.

The bikini was white with large white seashells on the cups and small shells along a halter neck strap. Her bottoms were matching and also included small shells with a net material throughout.

She took in the view as she looked off to the side, which included a clear blue ocean, white sand, and bright blue sky; basically the perfect spot for a relaxing holiday.

Grace is an ambassador for fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova

Along with many other popular Instagram influencers, Grace is a Fashion Nova ambassador, and most shots she shares from the brand are swimwear.

In November, she wore a swimsuit that featured a longer top with light and dark blue Hawaiian flowers and cut-outs on the side. The bottoms had strings on the side and matched the top.

Grace stood in front of green grass and a palm tree as she lifted her hands to her head and looked at the camera with a sultry stare. She tagged her location as Miami, Florida, which was another enviable location, likely to leave her followers a little jealous.

Trying to joke around and be funny, she wrote in her caption, “right now you’re reading my caption @FashionNova.”

