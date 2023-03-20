Grace Boor may be best known for her stunning bikini shots, but she proved she could pull off any attire with her latest photo.

Although she wasn’t clad in a skimpy bikini, Grace still looked amazing as she showed off her fit figure and flair for fashion.

Over the weekend, Grace enjoyed a night on the town with two of her friends, and she looked incredible in her girls’ night look.

Grace shared a snapshot from her evening in her Instagram Story, and the brunette beauty looked phenomenal in a crop top and low-rise pants.

The 20-year-old social media sensation stood next to her friends for the shot, styled in a white crop top with a plunging V-neck and ruffled detailing at the bustline.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Grace paired her dainty top with gray pants featuring a wide waistband and flared legs. Her ensemble accentuated her curves and her trim waistline with its business casual-meets-sexy vibe.

Grace Boor is gorgeous in gray for a ladies’ night out

Grace minimally accessorized her look, donning only her signature delicate cross necklace. Her long, brunette locks were worn down, and she rocked some face-framing highlights.

The Instagram sensation didn’t need much makeup, sporting some flirty lashes and a pop of pink on her cheeks and lips for the night.

Grace and her friends enjoyed a girls’ night. Pic credit: @graceboor/Instagram

The photo was a reshare from one of Grace’s friends, Chantalle Luberto, who stood on the opposite end of Grace, with their friend, Krystle Lina, posed in the middle.

“So much fun last night with these Beauties! 🥰,” read the caption on the photo.

Grace’s experience in pageants catapulted her to fame as a bikini model

Grace’s millions of fans and followers have come to know her for her sultry bikini photos. Before she made it big as a model, Grace was a pageant contestant.

Grace’s first experience with modeling was doing a photoshoot for the Miss Florida Teen USA pageant while she was still in high school.

She became “hooked” after getting out of her comfort zone and modeling on stage, and it carried over into her current career. However, Grace feared her career would be limited after being told she was “too short” to model.

Grace talks about dealing with negative remarks

That didn’t deter her from chasing her dreams, however. “[If you want to pursue modeling], just go for it and work out hard!” Grace told The Teen Magazine. “Everything happens for a reason, and with hard work, anything is possible.”

Despite her natural beauty and jaw-dropping figure, Grace has found herself on the receiving end of criticism, like most others in the public eye. But Grace doesn’t let the negativity get to her.

“You can’t let anything get to you or faze you in the slightest bit,” Grace admits.

Grace’s hard work and determination have certainly paid off — she currently boasts 1.7 million followers on Instagram, 1.2 million on TikTok, and another 24,6000 on her YouTube channel.

Her bikini photos have caught the attention of big fashion names and publications. Grace has collaborated with Guess, Sports Illustrated Swim, Beach Bunny Swimwear, Tiger Mist, and Boutine Los Angeles, to name a few.