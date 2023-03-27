It was another day in paradise for brunette bombshell Grace Boor as she promoted one of her favorite bikini brands.

Grace has quickly become a social media sensation, amassing millions of fans and followers.

Her natural beauty and curvaceous figure make her the perfect candidate to model for a variety of bikini designers.

For her latest campaign, Grace worked the pavement like it was a runway as she modeled a two-piece swimsuit from Au Paradi.

Shared to the brand’s Instagram Story, Grace donned one of Au Paradi’s custom-made crocheted bikinis as she worked her magic in front of the camera near a pool.

Grace was clad in a baby blue bikini with delicate string ties around her neck and at her waist. The bottoms of Grace’s bikini featured tassels on each hip, which tied in a knot to secure them at her waist.

The swimsuit was the perfect ensemble to highlight Grace’s enviable curves and toned tummy. The song I Am Woman by Emmy Meli played as Grace slowly walked away from the pool behind her towards the camera’s lens.

The 20-year-old stunner ran her fingers through her hair before stopping and turning to deliver a side view of her swimsuit. Grace kept a monotone expression on her face as she strutted her stuff, looking fresh-faced and fabulous for the video.

Grace Boor is an Au Paradi partner

This wasn’t the first time Grace has modeled for Au Paradi — just this month, she posed in another one of the brand’s bikinis. This time, as seen below, Grace modeled their Pearl bikini set in Blush Pink.

The accompanying caption for the post read, “@graceboor wearing the Pearl bikini set $69 in Blush Pink. Available in a variety of colors. #AuParadi DM TO ORDER 🌸.”

Per their Instagram bio, Au Paradi sells “Custom crochet beachwear & more. All custom designed and handmade in Miami, Florida” and ships their products worldwide.

Grace has also modeled for other swimsuit brands, such as Beach Bunny Swimwear, Tiger Mist, Boutine Los Angeles, One One Swim, and Andi Bagus.

Grace’s modeling career began with beauty pageants

The Indiana native got her start in the modeling world when she competed in the Miss Florida Teen USA 2019, placing in the Top 15 as a semi-finalist.

In 2020, Grace returned to compete in the Miss Florida Teen USA pageant as Miss SW Orlando Teen USA. Her participation earned her a spot in the Top 20.

Grace says of getting started in pageant competitions, “I wanted to get out of my comfort zone, and after realizing how much hard work and dedication it takes to compete, I was hooked.”

She told The Teen Magazine that her aspirations to become a model almost came to a halt when she was told she was “too short.”

Obviously, that didn’t stop her, and Grace encourages others interested in pursuing a similar career path to “just go for it and work out hard!”

“Everything happens for a reason, and with hard work, anything is possible,” Grace says.