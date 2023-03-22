Bikini model Grace Boor bathed in the sun while striking a gorgeous pose.

The Instagram sensation can typically be found posing in bikinis while spending time in her home state of Florida.

To round off the weekend, Grace shared a stunning shot of herself posing in a black bikini that she made look anything but basic.

Grace held one hand over her face to shield her eyes from the sun as she posed in front of a white marble wall with black accents.

She placed her free hand along the ledge behind her, arching her back and crossing one leg over the other for a sultry modelesque shot.

Grace wore her flowy brown hair down and went au naturel with her makeup for a fresh-faced aesthetic.

Grace Boor is fresh-faced and gorgeous in a simple black bikini

The former pageant contestant was clad in a black bikini with a floral applique design. The top featured a plunging halter neckline and the bottoms were cut with a scoop waistline.

Grace stunned in a simple black bikini. Pic credit: @graceboor/Instagram

Per usual, Grace went easy on the accessories, sporting only her signature gold cross. Her long acrylic nails were painted with a classic French manicure, and her facial expression was serious, with a slight closed-mouth smile.

Grace didn’t provide a location or a caption for the shot, though it’s likely it was taken near a beach in Florida, as are most of her photographs.

The 20-year-old stunner has taken the internet by storm with her natural beauty and stunning figure. Grace has garnered millions of fans and followers across social media, earning her partnerships and photoshoot opportunities.

Grace has worked with celebrity photographer Brendan Forbes, represented brands such as Jaxxon, Andi Bagus, and One One Swim, and has modeled for Sports Illustrated Swim.

As a swimsuit model, Grace knows that staying fit and looking gorgeous is part of the job. On her Amazon wishlist, she shares some of her must-have products to keep her at the top of her modeling game.

Grace shares her go-to beauty products

To keep her eyelashes long and lush, Grace is a fan of Pronexa Hairgenics’s lash and brow serum.

To nourish and hydrate her skin, Grace uses ginger oil with grapeseed extract and Vitamin E, as well as Summer Fridays’ award-winning Jet Lag Mask, which is full of antioxidants.

Spending lots of time in the sun means that Grace takes preventative measures to keep wrinkles at bay. Paula’s Choice RESIST Intensive Wrinkle-Repair Retinol Serum is another one of Grace’s go-to skincare products.

And to keep her hair smooth and shiny, Grace is a fan of Briogeo’s shampoo and conditioner. Their products contain apple, matcha, and kale and are vegan, phthalate-free, and paraben-free.