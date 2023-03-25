Bikini model Grace Boor was pulling double duty as she soaked up the sun’s rays while posing for a stunning photoshoot.

Grace likely had heads turning as she emerged from the ocean to strike a sultry pose.

The gorgeous influencer shared the photo to her Instagram Story ahead of the weekend, showing off her modeling prowess.

Grace was clad in a beautiful beaded string bikini for the breathtaking image. The two-piece swimsuit featured a chocolate-colored background with aquamarine and purple-colored beading embroidered along the top and bottom.

The skimpy string cut of the bikini allowed Grace’s jaw-dropping physique to be the main focus of the shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her brunette hair was soaking wet, indicating she just enjoyed a dip in the water to cool off from the heat of the sun.

Grace Boor sizzles in the sand for an oceanfront photoshoot

Grace looked downward with a serious gaze as her bronzed skin glistened in the sun. She was posed on both knees in the sand as the ocean waves gently splashed beneath her. A sea of turquoise water and a lavender-colored sky served as the backdrop for the picturesque snapshot.

Grace’s natural beauty was accentuated in the photo, as she went makeup-free except for some kittenish lash extensions. The 20-year-old bombshell wore a pair of delicate gold earrings and her signature gold cross necklace, keeping the attention on her fit frame.

Celebrity photographer Brendan Forbes captured Grace in a beaded bikini for a stunning beachfront shot. Pic credit: @graceboor/Instagram

Rather than providing a caption or a geotag for her location, Grace simply tagged the photographer responsible for capturing her likeness, Brendan Forbes.

Brendan’s portfolio includes photographs of other beauties like Grace, such as Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton, and Demi Rose.

Grace shares her favorite skincare products on Amazon

As a Florida resident, Grace can most often be found relaxing on the beaches in the southeast. She spends a lot of time in the sun, which means she takes extra steps to protect her skin from harmful UV rays and uses preventative measures to ward off wrinkles.

Per her Amazon storefront, Grace shares some of her favorite skincare and beauty products. The former pageant contestant is a fan of Paula’s Choice BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant to rid her skin of blackheads, enlarged pores, and fine lines.

To achieve her dewy complexion, another one of Grace’s must-haves is Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, as well as the brand’s Pore-Tight Face Toner.

Although she’s only 20 years old, Grace already incorporates anti-aging products into her skincare routine. IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti Aging Face Moisturizer helps Grace reverse any signs of aging and moisturize her skin, while Paula’s Choice BOOST C15 Super Booster keeps her skin glowing.