Social media model Grace Boor mostly shows off her jaw-dropping physique in bikini photos online, but her latest share showcased something else.

Grace’s social media feed is filled with sultry selfies and professional shots highlighting her best attributes.

In her latest photo on Instagram, Grace showed off another one of her enviable features: her hair’s gorgeous natural highlights.

Grace shared hair colorist and Redken ambassador Ryan Pearl’s Instagram Story pic, featuring Grace modeling her hair in a stunning outdoor shot.

For the sunny photo, a photographer captured Grace’s image, showcasing her waist-long, shiny tresses.

Although Grace was facing the opposite direction, the photo was still captivating. She donned a puckered white crop top and a gray miniskirt as she stood in front of a railing overlooking a building and some trees.

Grace shared a photo of herself showing off her natural highlights. Pic credit: @graceboor/Instagram

Grace Boor shows off her ‘natural highlights’ in a sunny snap

Grace’s voluminous mane took center stage in the photo, which Ryan captioned, “natural highlights,” also tagging Tangle Teezer Hairbrush and Hair.com’s Instagram handles.

Grace has been featured on Ryan’s Instagram feed before, too. Last month, he shared a video of the TikTok star showing off her newly-colored locks outside of his salon.

Grace looked effortlessly gorgeous, clad in a simple black tank and jeans as she worked her angles in front of the camera.

Showing how pleased she was with the results, Grace took to the comments section of the IG Reel.

“The best,” she wrote, adding three heart-eyed emojis to show her appreciation for Ryan’s work.

Grace gushed over her hairstylist’s work. Pic credit: @ryanpearl23/Instagram

A native of Indianapolis, Indiana, Grace has relocated to Orlando, Florida, surrounded by beautiful landscapes and warm, sunny weather. Along with bountiful beaches nearby, Grace’s natural beauty and head-turning physique make her the perfect social media influencer and her growing presence on social media, with millions of followers and counting.

Grace Moor is a Fashion Nova ambassador

Grace has modeled well-known fashion names such as Guess, Calvin Klein, and Andi Bagus in her Instagram feed. In addition, she has partnered with Fashion Nova to represent the “quick-to-market apparel and lifestyle brand.”

The 20-year-old Instagram favorite has helped put Fashion Nova on the map as one of social media’s most sought-after brands, with more than 25 million followers online.

In addition to their women’s collections, Fashion Nova has launched FashionNovaCURVE, FashionNovaMEN’s, and FashionNovaKIDS.

The affordable fashion brand says on its site, “We cater to anyone who has an affinity for fashion. Regardless of shape, personal style, or gender, we’re here to fit everyone.”

Grace stays in shape with cardio

To keep her fans and followers coming back for more content on Instagram, Grace keeps herself in tip-top shape with cardio. In addition to daily runs on the beach, Grace breaks a sweat on the treadmill.

Grace gets in a workout on the treadmill. Pic credit: @graceboor/Instagram

To kick off the week, Grace shared a snap of herself getting in her steps at the gym while walking on the treadmill. Casually clad in a gray Nike top and an elastic headband to secure her hair, Grace snapped a selfie that she captioned, “BACK AT IT.”