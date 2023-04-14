Grace Boor shares her ‘outfit of the night’ as she apologizes to feminists for loving her curves

Bikini model Grace Boor is unapologetic about loving her body.

The social media sensation has amassed millions of followers, thanks largely to her incredible physique.

Grace can typically be found modeling skimpy bikinis along the beaches of Florida, but for her latest video share, she was more covered up.

Grace recorded a TikTok ahead of the weekend, clad in her “outfit of the night.”

The brunette beauty sported a white crop top and matching skirt. Grace’s top featured long bell sleeves and ruffle detailing at the bustline. Its daring neckline accentuated her feminine curves, and her matching ruffled miniskirt showed off her toned legs.

As she flung her hair away from her shoulders, Grace stood in front of the camera and lipsynched a line from the character Whiskey in Glass Onion.

Model Grace Boor apologizes to feminists as she admires her curves

“I love my boobs,” Grace mouthed. “They’re so much fun. Oops, sorry, feminists.”

Grace continued to make eye contact with the camera, striking several poses as music played before the short video ended.

Grace geotagged her location in New York City and captioned her TikTok, “Outfit of the night 🤍🤍#fyp #ootd.”

The video was well-received, with over 3,000 likes, more than 300 favorites, and hundreds more shares from her 1.2 million followers on the popular social media platform.

Grace’s pageant competitions catapulted her modeling career

Grace, 20, got her start in the modeling world when she was still a teenager. She began competing in pageants, going for the title of Miss Florida Teen in 2019 and Miss Florida USA in 2020. Grace was awarded a spot in the Top 15 in 2019 and the Top 20 in 2020.

During her photoshoot for the Miss Florida Teen USA pageant, Grace fell in love with the idea of getting primped and appearing in front of the camera.

She called the experience “very girly and princess-like with the hair and makeup” and admitted, “I would honestly do a photoshoot like this again in the future.”

Grace has since gone on to participate in her fair share of photoshoots, although of a different nature. She has modeled bikinis for big brands such as Guess, Andi Bagus, Beach Bunny Swim, Au Paradi, and BoutineLA. She even achieved one of her biggest goals, appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swim.

Although Grace has found much success in the modeling world, she has her sights set on another possible career endeavor: acting.

Grace told The Teen Magazine, “I would love to do some acting like the fun roles that Kate Upton did or a new Baywatch show. I feel like I would have so much fun in those types of roles. I just need to start up some acting classes.”