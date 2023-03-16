Another day, another red-hot bikini photo from Grace Boor.

Grace has captivated her millions of fans with her jaw-dropping figure, often sharing bikini pics as she poses from paradise.

The 20-year-old stunner turned up the heat for a recent Instagram Story share that saw her posing in a candy-inspired bikini.

Grace looked incredible as she struck a pose in front of a Yummy Ice Pops stand, clad in a white two-piece with candy button-like detailing on the top and along the ties on the bottoms.

Grace’s skimpy bikini highlighted her incredible curves and toned midsection with its form-fitting design.

The former beauty pageant contestant struck a relaxed pose, with her back resting on the popsicle cart, holding a towel in one arm. She gazed into the distance with a calm expression on her face, both of her arms resting at her side and one leg crossed in front of the other.

Grace’s light brown hair gently flowed in the breeze, and she appeared to be makeup-free for the shot, other than some flirty eyelash extensions. Her accessories were minimal, as she only sported a delicate cross necklace and wore a French manicure on her long acrylics.

Grace Boor looked fantastic as she posed in front of a popsicle cart. Pic credit: @graceboor/Instagram

There was no caption on the image, but Grace credited the photographer responsible for the stunning capture, Brendan Forbes. Brendan has quite an impressive portfolio — he has photographed famous faces such as Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton, and Demi Rose, to name a few.

When Grace isn’t busy enjoying a tropical locale and sharing enchanting bikini photos, she shares some of her private life with her fans and followers.

Grace reveals her favorite food

On her YouTube channel, where she boasts 24,600 subscribers, Grace answered some commonly asked questions about herself.

In the Q&A video, Grace revealed her favorite foods. Sushi was the first food she mentioned, noting that she loves it “so much.” Grace’s favorite sushi dish is a peanut avocado roll.

“If you haven’t tried it, I highly recommend you do,” she told her fans.

Grace talks about getting her start as a bikini model

The brunette beauty also talked about her transition into a career as a bikini model.

“This brand just reached out to me on Instagram – they DMed me – they were like, ‘Hi. We would love to send you some bikinis,'” Grace shared.

“So they sent me some bikinis, I took some pictures, I posted them, and then they DMed me again, and they were like, ‘Hi, have you ever been to LA? We would love to fly you out and shoot for us.'”

Grace accepted their offer and, after her photoshoot in LA, was invited to come back monthly to shoot some more, and as Grace put it, “the rest was history.”

Grace has modeled for bikini and fashion brands such as Beach Bunny Swimwear, Andi Bagus, One One Swim, Au Paradi, and Alice and Olivia. In addition to her Instagram, where she boasts 1.7 million followers, you can check out some of her modeling work on Twitter at @graceboor or on TikTok at @graceboor_, where she’s amassed a combined total of over 1.2 million followers.