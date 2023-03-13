Social media sensation Grace Boor demonstrated her modeling prowess while highlighting her incredible physique for a recent photo shoot.

The 21-year-old beauty rose to fame as a pageant contestant, competing for the title of Miss SW Orlando Teen USA in 2019.

Since her days on the pageant scene, Grace has amassed an impressive following on social media.

Grace has used her natural beauty and jaw-dropping figure to skyrocket her career as an influencer and model, partnering with some big names in fashion.

Recently, the Indianapolis native lent her good looks to swimwear brand, Andi Bagus, to model one of their gorgeous bikinis.

Andi Bagus posted the stunning shot on their official Instagram, where they boast 610,000 followers.

Grace Boor is a vision in an itty-bitty yellow Andi Bagus bikini

In the photo, shot by Fort Lauderdale-based photographer Joey Wright, Grace stunned in a teeny-weeny yellow bikini.

Wright captured Grace as she posed on a balcony overlooking the blue ocean behind her. Grace shielded her eyes from the sun’s rays, placing one hand over her face while the other hand gripped the railing next to her.

Grace’s long brown hair flowed down her side, and other than some lush lashes and a hint of lip gloss, she appeared to be makeup free, her bronzed and dewy complexion glowing in the sun.

Grace’s feminine curves took center stage in the photo, compliments of the tiny bikini she donned. She sported a French manicure on her fingers and, other than her belly button ring, opted to forgo any jewelry or accessories, allowing her physique to do all of the talking.

The accompanying caption for the post read, “On the lookout for the perfect summer hue? We’ve got you covered with the Mila Bikini $49 in 𝙜𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙮𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙬 ☀️☀️💛. Divine on @graceboor by @joeywrightphoto.”

Andi Bagus’ Mila Bikini is constructed of a polyester/Bulgari/Spandex material. The barely-there bikini features a micro-triangle cut on the top and adjustable straps on the bottoms. It is available at Andi-Bagus.com and comes in sizes S/M and M/L.

Andi Bagus is just one bikini brand that Grace has modeled for, as her curvaceouscurvykes her the perfect candidate to sell swimwear. Grace has also modeled bikinis from Doll Swimwear, Beach Bunny Swimwear, and Guess.

Grace teamed up with One Heart For Women & Children to help those in need

In addition to her work as a model, Grace has also engaged in charity work. During herAs contestant, Grace teamed up with the Orlando-based nonprofit organization, One Heart For Women & Children.

In the 2019 Instagram post seen below, Grace noted in her caption that she enjoys helping those in need during Christmas.

“Christmas is about giving not receiving and my favorite part of the day is spending time at @oneheartmatters bringing Christmas joy to our homeless community,” she wrote.

One Heart For Women & Children provides food, shelter, and mentoring programs for the homeless community. Per their website, they “offer a full spectrum of educational and preventative services, focusing on topics like: life skills, parenting, drug and alcohol abuse prevention.”

To find out more about Grace, you can follow her on social media, where she has 1.7 million followers on Instagram, 21,000 on Facebook, 14,800 on Twitter, and another 1.2 million on TikTok.