Bikini model Grace Boor was living the dream as she soaked up the sun’s rays.

Grace continues to send temperatures soaring with her sultry bikini photos featuring her incredible physique.

Grace can almost always be found enjoying the warm and sunny weather near a beach.

Such was the case with recent Instagram Story photos depicting Grace as a bronzed goddess in a lovely cocoa-colored bikini.

Grace’s first image saw her sunbathing on a beach chair in the sand. The brunette beauty held one hand over her head to shield her eyes from the intense sun rays.

Grace rocked a golden glow, perfectly complemented by the white beach towel underneath her. Her bikini of the day featured a halter neckline that was joined at the chest with three tortoiseshell rings.

Grace Boor is a golden goddess for a day of sunbathing

Her bikini bottoms featured the same netted material and matched the ring enclosures on each of Grace’s hips, tying on the sides.

Grace’s jaw-dropping figure took center stage in the snap, as her makeup was minimal, and her jewelry was simple and delicate.

Grace soaked up the sunshine in a brown bikini. Pic credit: @graceboor/Instagram

In another snap, Grace stood in the sand, with palm trees and high-rise condos acting as the backdrop. Grace’s photo was snapped as she prepared to run her fingers through her hair, and her slender physique was visible in the full-body shot.

She didn’t caption her photos or geotag them, but she was likely on a beach in Florida, where she spends a lot of her time.

Grace enjoyed a beach day while getting a bronzed glow. Pic credit: @graceboor/Instagram

As someone who spends a lot of time in the sun, Grace knows the importance of a good skincare routine. She lists some of her favorite anti-aging products on her Amazon wishlist.

Grace’s favorite skincare products

Sunscreen is a must-have for Grace, and she is a fan of quite a few brands. To provide her skin with moisture and a hint of color, Grace uses EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen featuring transparent zinc oxide.

Grace also lists La Roche-Posay as another of her favorite brands for sun protection with a unique lightweight powder formulation. To target her eye region, Grace likes to use Paula’s Choice RESIST Anti-Aging Eye Gel and Tatcha The Silk Cream: Weightless Moisturizing and Firming Cream.

Grace’s beauty and eye-catching figure have earned her partnerships with many brands. She is a successful social media influencer who has promoted Fashion Nova, PrettyLittleThing, and, most recently, the jewelry brand Jaxxon.

Grace’s volunteer work in her community

In addition to her work with fashion companies, Grace is active in her charitable endeavors. She has worked with the nonprofit organization One Heart For Women & Children, which helps to “feed, clothe and mentor people in the greater Orlando area.”

Grace has volunteered her time in her community to help those in need, and as she says in her Instagram Highlight Reels, lending a hand on Sunday mornings is her “favorite place” to be.