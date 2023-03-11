Social media sensation Grace Boor continues to take the internet by storm with her captivating bikini shots.

Grace is living her best life, soaking up the sun in tropical locales while she enjoys the breathtaking views.

In her most recent Instagram Story share, Grace’s reflection in a glass door acted more as a breathtaking view than her backdrop.

Snapped from a high-rise condo in Miami Beach, Florida, Grace’s image depicted her posing for a selfie amid the midday sun.

Grace stood on her balcony with one arm on her head while the other held her phone to capture herself in the reflection of the glass door in front of her.

Grace donned a black bikini with delicate gold embellishment on the bottoms and string ties for the striking photo.

Grace Boor captures her reflection for a gorgeous balcony selfie

The Florida sun illuminated Grace’s natural highlights, and she appeared to be makeup-free in the fresh-faced snapshot.

Grace wore a tiny cross necklace and sported a French manicure on her acrylic nails. She crossed one leg in front of the other for the stunning pose, accentuating her feminine curves and toned waistline.

Grace captures her reflection in a glass door from her balcony. Pic credit: @graceboor/Instagram

Although Grace didn’t add a caption or a geotag for the photo, she shared some other pics and videos from her current location in her Instagram Story.

Grace continues to live her best life in paradise

Grace filmed the blue waves crashing against the rocks below her in one magnificent video capture. She panned her camera to show other beachgoers enjoying a dip in the clear water, and high-rise condos were visible against the skyline.

In another video, Grace climbed out of a pool after enjoying a cool dip in the refreshing water. The song Gimme More by Britney Spears played in the background as Grace exited the pool.

She was clad in a gorgeous blue and pink bikini with a swirl pattern that was clasped with metal rings and feminine bows on either side of her waist.

In one last shot from the beach, Grace shared her view as she lay on the beach. A blue and white beach umbrella shielded her from the UV rays, and she was surrounded by others enjoying the white sands and turquoise-colored ocean.

Grace is a Beach Bunny Swim influencer

With her alluring physique, natural beauty, and bountiful bikini photos, Grace has made a name for herself as a prominent Instagram fitness model.

She has lent her face to brands and publications such as Sports Illustrated Swim, Beach Bunny Swimwear, Tiger Mist, and Boutine Los Angeles.

Grace admits that working for such high-profile names was a dream of hers.

Speaking with The Teen Magazine last year, Grace revealed, “One of my favorite things I’m most grateful for is working with BoutineLA for six months.”

“They have the most amazing staff, and I have met my best friends from working there. Also, getting to work with Beach Bunny Swim. I have loved their swimsuits since I was in middle school, so to be invited to a photoshoot was such a fun experience,” the brunette beauty added.

Beach Bunny Swimwear, which was founded in 2003, uses European fabrics to create its glamorous swimwear. The brand touts itself as a “global brand that is recognized in boutiques and retailers all over the world.”

Beach Bunny Swimwear offers not just swimwear but accessories, activewear, and beach accessories such as towels and sun hats. Customers can purchase their items at BeachBunnySwimwear.com or at one of their 12 locations across the U.S.