TikTok star and model Grace Boor certainly has an extensive swimsuit collection, and she modeled one of her latest bikini finds in a series of captivating selfies.

As a bikini model and resident of Orlando, Grace can often be found soaking up the rays on the beaches of Florida.

And, with her multiple partnerships with bikini designers, Grace is often clad in a two-piece swimsuit, sending temperatures soaring with her jaw-dropping curves.

For a recent Instagram Story share, Grace posed in a beautiful corset-style bikini with a vivid, multi-color print.

Grace stood in front of a wall in her first snap, wearing the bikini along with a beautiful blue crocheted sarong. The brunette stunner paired her ensemble with some beige Coco Chanel slides.

Grace wore her hair down in unfussy waves that cascaded down one side of her body. She popped one leg and slightly arched her back to make for a modelesque pose, perfectly accentuating her best features.

Swimsuit model Grace Boor is gorgeous in a Luli Fama bikini

In a second slide, Grace delivered a close-up shot of her bikini. The top featured a sweetheart balconette design, and she rocked the matching strappy ring bottoms.

The image showed that Grace went easy on the makeup, sporting only flirty lashes and subtle pink lip color. She accessorized with her signature dainty cross necklace and wore a pale pink color on her long acrylic nails.

Grace showed off her new paisley bikini with some stunning selfies. Pic credit: @graceboor/Instagram

For a third slide, Grace snapped a selfie while seated at an outdoor restaurant. Still clad in her bikini, Grace’s photo provided more details about her look.

Grace wore a pair of small diamond hoop earrings and pulled her hair back into a bun for her alfresco meal. The print on Grace’s bikini top was visible in the photo, showing off its pretty hot pink, neon orange, yellow, and blue accents with a paisley pattern.

Grace didn’t geotag her photos or caption them, but her stunning physique and gorgeous swimwear said enough.

Grace snapped an outdoor selfie to model her latest bikini. Pic credit: @graceboor/Instagram

Grace has partnered with multiple swimwear brands

Grace’s bikini is from Luli Fama Swimwear, the brand that celebrates “a passionate lifestyle one bikini at a time!”

Luli Fama Swimwear has been modeled by other social media sensations such as Alexa Collins, Josie Canseco, Natalie Roser, and Cindy Prado.

Grace modeled the same suit in a dated August 2022, seen below. In the photo, Grace struck a sultry pose from Fontainebleau Miami Beach, captioning her share, “When in miami 💗.”

In addition to Luli Fama Swimwear, Grace has represented a variety of other swimwear brands, including CASSEA, JMP the Label, BANANHOT bikinis, Andi Bagus, and Guess.

Grace didn’t let her naysayers stop her from pursuing a career in modeling

Since competing in the pageant circuit in her teens, Grace has since become a successful model; but it didn’t come without its challenges.

Before her career took off, Grace was told she wasn’t tall enough to model. Instead of letting that hinder her, Grace became passionate about modeling.

Last year, Grace told The Teen Magazine of her hurdles, “[If you want to pursue modeling], just go for it and work out hard! Everything happens for a reason, and with hard work, anything is possible.”

With a staggering 1.7 million followers on Instagram, another 15,000 on Twitter, 1.2 million more on TikTok, and 24,700 subscribers on YouTube, Grace has proven her statement to be true.