Social media sensation Grace Boor looks gorgeous, no matter the occasion, what she’s wearing, or the color of her hair.

She proved that point this week when she shared a video of herself trying out a new hair color.

Grace posted her latest video to TikTok, using a hair color-changing video editing tool that gradually turned her brunette locks blonde.

Grace chose the song Maria Maria by Santana to play as the filter transformed her into a blonde beauty.

Behind Grace was a gorgeous Florida backdrop with tiki huts, palm trees, and visible high-rise condos.

However, it wasn’t the skyline, but Grace’s beauty and physique that stole center stage.

Grace Boor shares what she’d look like as a blonde

The bombshell was clad in a white crocheted bikini top with orange strings and clutched a straw sun hat, holding it close to herself.

Grace’s itty-bitty bikini left little to the imagination, emphasizing her feminine curves. Her facial expression was sultry as she gazed straight-faced into the camera’s lens while recording herself.

Allowing her natural beauty to shine through, Grace wore little makeup other than some flirty eyelash extensions, a hint of rosy blush, and some lip gloss.

Tagging her location in Miami Beach, a spot she typically frequents, Grace captioned her TikTok, “Brunette will always be my color #CapCut #fyp #hairtransformation.”

Grace’s fans weigh in on her blonde hair transformation

Some of Grace’s TikTok followers headed to the comments section to share their opinions on which hair shade they prefer on her, and the verdict was mixed reactions.

“Blonde is cool, but really love you as a brunette!” wrote one of Grace’s admirers.

Another fan expressed their fondness for Grace’s darker locks, writing, “Original is the best! Keep it like that!!!”

Grace’s TikTok followers commented on her changing her hair color with mixed reviews. Pic credit: @graceboor_/TikTok

Another TikToker couldn’t decide which color they preferred and commented, “both!”

Regardless of her hair color, Grace’s physique is what has catapulted her to fame. After competing in pageants as a teenager, Grace was bitten by the modeling bug.

Grace worked with BoutineLA, which she attributes to getting her foot in the modeling door and attaining one of her biggest goals, snagging a cover on Sports Illustrated Swim.

Grace went on to work with a variety of fashion and swimsuit brands, such as Andi Bagus, One One Swim, and Au Paradi.

Grace is a Jaxxon partner

In addition to modeling bikinis on the beach for most of her career, Grace has also partnered with the jewelry brand, Jaxxon.

Jaxxon sells premium men’s and women’s jewelry, including rings, pendants, bracelets, and chains, as well as travel cases and jewelry cleaners. Their pieces are made in Italy of the finest 14K gold, which is “more durable and resilient against normal wear and tear than 18k or 24k gold.”

Grace’s most recent IG post repping Jaxxon was shared last month. In the stunning shot, Grace snapped a selfie from inside a bathroom, wearing a red corset top and jeans.

Grace accessorized her look with a gold chain from the brand and captioned her photo, “A @jaxxon chain would look so good on you ❤️‍🔥.”