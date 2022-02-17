Gossip Girl’s Chace Crawford reveals ‘instant connection’ with Leighton Meester

Chace Crawford reveals instant connection with Leighton Meester. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Gossip Girl’s Chace Crawford, who played Nate Archibald on the show, has revealed that he had an instant connection with Leighton Meester, who played Blair Waldorf.

Crawford spoke about his time on Gossip Girl during the podcast XOXO with Jessica Szohr.

Chace Crawford reveals he had an instant connection with Leighton Meester

Crawford said that during the final audition, he kept thinking, “Who’s going to play Blair Waldorf?”

“They let me into this massive waiting room,” Crawford said, “And there was this one girl in this chair at the very end, with her back to me… and I kind of went, ‘Hi, let me introduce myself,’ she turns around, headband on, it’s Leighton.”

“I assumed like, ‘Oh, that’s the girl! Like if she can act, I’m sure she can,'” he continued.

“We kind of had an instant friendship connection,” Crawford explained. “Easy to talk to.”

In Gossip Girl, Crawford’s character dated Meester’s character since kindergarten and always planned on getting married. However, the two split for good in season two after admitting that their relationship has run its course.

Gossip Girl ended its successful run in 2012 and was rebooted in 2021.

Crawford previously admitted that he would be open to a cameo in the reboot if the opportunity arose.

Chace Crawford was roommates with Ed Westwick

Meester wasn’t the only one that Crawford had a friendship connection with.

He also lived with Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass, for two years while filming Gossip Girl.

The two apparently hosted rooftop parties, dinners and football watch parties.

Nate recalled asking Westwick to be his roommate after seeing the price of apartments in New York.

Revelations from Jessica Szohr’s podcast

Westwick appeared on XOXO earlier this month. During his appearance, he revealed that he misses Leighton Meester.

Westwick told Szohr that he had “an amazing time” working with Meester.

“She’s an incredible talent,” he said, “I miss her dearly. We just had this great chemistry, and we used to make each other laugh and I felt protective over her at times. Yeah, she probably made me better.”

Westwick also recognized just how fortunate the cast was and said, “We were all very lucky, and I think we realized we were lucky. We realized how amazing this ride was. I mean, godd**n… It’s nice to reminisce.”

What the cast of Gossip Girl is doing now

Crawford is keeping busy by starring in The Boys.

Westwick will star in Wolves of War, a movie set at the end of World War II. He will also star in Deep Fear, a shark survival thriller.

Meester has been working on the upcoming thriller, The Weekend Away, which will premiere on Netflix on March 3.