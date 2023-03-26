Holly Anna Ramsay, known for being Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, shared a fun day under the sun and in amazing style.

She sported a colorful bikini with a floral pattern in bright blue, red, yellow, and pink. The style of the bikini and her pose allowed the camera to capture a small tattoo on her inner arm.

The digital creator tied a classic red bandana around her head to protect herself from the sun’s strong rays. The remainder of her blonde locks tumbled out from the bandana and down her back.

Holly appeared to rock a makeup-free face and instead let her naturally beautiful features shine on their own. She wore a pair of dark aviator-style sunglasses over her eyes.

She accessorized her look with a small necklace and a shiny gold bracelet. The peaceful look on her face said everything as she relaxed by soaking up the sun.

The podcaster also included pics of her family enjoying their downtime and a gorgeous shot of the beach, with a turquoise sea under a picturesque sky.

Holly captioned her post, “Winter in the sun on film 🎞️💘.”

Holly Ramsay gets personal with Tatler magazine

Holly may take time to relax, but she also works hard when she’s not at the beach. She stunned in red to get personal for a Tatler magazine interview.

The blonde beauty answered fun questions, such as the weirdest gift she’s ever received. Her shocking answer was a “pillow with my face on it. And it came with matching socks.”

She also laughed and said that her perfect partner would be “loyal, honest, and can drive fast cars.” And her perfect date would be anything spontaneous.

Tatler is a British magazine that covers all things fashion and lifestyle. Holly was clearly excited to be featured with the magazine, and she made sure to credit those that helped, including the editor, stylist, and makeup artist.

She shared the fun video with her 323,000 followers.

Holly Ramsay has started her own talk show

Holly did wonderful on her interview for Tatler, and she regularly talks on air, as she has her own talk show.

The model started her talk show, 21 & Over, which she made specifically for those that have dealt with anxiety, self-doubt, and mental health issues. Holly has struggled with her own mental health issues and an alcohol problem.

However, she is years free of drinking alcohol and has worked hard to achieve a healthier state of mind. Her talk show addresses this and aims to help others.

The post by @studioramsayglobal included in the caption, “we’re looking to hear from people of all ages and all backgrounds!”