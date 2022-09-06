Gordon Ramsay’s daughter in string bikini will ‘send u a postcard’

Holly Ramsay rocked a two-piece for a late summer pose. Pic credit: @hollyramsayy/Instagram

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly shared a rare glimpse of her bikini body for her first swimwear snap in over three weeks.

The 22-year-old offspring of the famed chef and notoriously-intimidating Hell’s Kitchen host gave her followers more fodder to get them through the week after she hopped onto her Instagram page for a skin-baring shot.

Holly showed off her fit physique as she appeared to be enjoying some final summer getaways. She rocked a skimpy, orange bikini with stringy ties going around her neck, mid-back, and seeming to also wrap around her hips as some strings could be seen peeking out.

The influencer, podcaster, and model paired her skimpy top with a pure-white maxi skirt that swept across her ankles lightly while a matching white blouse hung loosely off her shoulder and around her arms.

Holly posed in what looked like a very chic, modernized living room with a fireplace to her side and wooden planks hanging on the wall for a floating shelf vibe.

“I’ll send u a postcard next time 💌 ❤️‍🔥🩰🎰🪩,” she captioned the two-series post while leaving her exact location a mystery.

Not one to go to her social media page too often, Holly got the internet heated up a few weeks ago after sharing another bikini-clad snap online.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Holly Ramsay sizzles in a blue bikini for ‘sun kissed’ session

In August, Holly sent summer temps soaring even higher when she posed for a full-body view of her swimwear physique while catching some rays outside.

The young stunner practically glowed as she propped herself on a rock wall to soak up the vitamin D while rocking a royal-blue bikini.

Showing her makeup-free features and toned legs and midsection, Holly seemed to be relishing in her relaxation time for the shot.

“Sun kissed,” was the simple caption Holly gave her post.

While the young starlet looks to be reveling in some downtime lately, Holly has endured hardships in her young life.

Holly Ramsay opens up about her drinking problem

In a candid post shared on Instagram last year, Holly, then just 21, opened up about her drinking, sharing a lengthy message with fans about her decision to get sober.

“Today marks one year without alcohol. That is not something I thought I would ever say at the age of 21,” Holly began her post.

“This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could — and that meant removing alcohol from my life,” she explained.

“Living without alcohol has helped me feel better & more present both mentally and physically,” she said, adding, “I chose to take a break from alcohol because it wasn’t improving my mental health — which for me, comes first.”