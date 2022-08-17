Gordon Ramsay’s daughter in a blue bikini is feeling ‘sun kissed’

Holly Ramsay joined the throngs of other celebs who have shared their bikini pics as she posed in a fun, blue two-piece. Pic credit: @hollyramsayy/Instagram

Gordon Ramsay’s 22-year-old daughter Holly got in touch with her summertime spirit over the weekend, joining the throngs of other celebs who have put their bikini bodies on display.

Sharing a new post with her Instagram followers, the young podcaster and offspring of one of the world’s most famous chefs soaked up some sun while rocking a royal blue two-piece.

Holly, whose younger sister Tilly only just barely lost the MasterChef Australia title last fall in a devastating defeat, put her toned physique on view as she leaned back against a stone wall.

Rocking the blue bikini, which came complete with thin string ties on the shoulder straps and around the hips, Holly got her glow on as she gave a close-eyed smile, letting her white, unbuttoned shirt hang loosely around her arms.

Holly appeared to be going make-up-free for a fresh look and adorned her neck with a delicate chain and pendant.

She captioned her post with a simple “Sun kissed 🐞.”

Holly Ramsay talks about getting sober

Holly opened up with her fans last year about her battle with alcohol addiction, revealing in a candid post that she had to hit a low point to come back up.

Sharing the news on Instagram in December of her one-year sobriety mark and joining celebs like Chrissy Teigen, who quit drinking last year, Holly held nothing back as she revealed some more details about her decision to get off of drinking.

“Today marks one year without alcohol. That is not something I thought I would ever say at the age of 21,” she wrote in her lengthy post.

“However, by 21 (nearly 22) I never thought I would have been through half of what I have. I chose to take a break from alcohol because it wasn’t improving my mental health — which for me, comes first.”

“This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could — and that meant removing alcohol from my life,” she added before later saying, “Living without alcohol has helped me feel better & more present both mentally and physically.”

Holly Ramsay opens up about sexual assault

In early 2021, Holly focused her podcasting skills on mental health while sharing with her followers that she had struggled in the past following being sexually assaulted early on in college.

As told by Insider, Holly used her podcast platform 21 & Over to talk to fans about the importance of taking care of themselves mentally while also revealing her own darker past, saying she was admitted to a London psychiatric hospital for three months after being assaulted multiple times at the age of 18.

“I was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, and depression, and since then, I have been in therapy up to three times a week,” Holly reportedly told her co-host, psychotherapist Talitha Fosh during a particular podcast episode.

“I now have these diagnoses that I carry with me. It’s confusing, and I’m trying to channel that and take control of my narrative and use that to make something good,” Holly said.

After years of struggle with her mental health and overcoming the fear and anxiety she harbored regarding telling her family and friends about her assaults, Holly said she is more ready these days to discuss her own story and let her fans know there is more to her than meets the eye.

“Now I’m ready to speak more about my mental health journey and just show the real me, rather than what I think people would like to see,” she said, adding, “It’s definitely a work in progress. I’m not saying that I’m cured. There are still going to be bad days, there are still going to be great times and great days, but I’m just going to deal with them as they come.”