Holly Ramsay posed in a plunging red minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

The daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was all legs as she posed in a stunning new photo yesterday, which she captioned “La vie en rouge.”

Sharing the sultry snaps with her Instagram followers, she struck a pose wearing a red satin minidress with ruching detail and a plunging neckline.

Running her hand through her gorgeous blonde locks, she looked off to the side as the camera captured the image.

The 22-year-old influencer, podcaster, and model, shared a second photo showing off her toned arms as she sat on a kitchen countertop beside a red velvet Gucci handbag.

Rocking the little red dress, Holly accessorized the outfit with a delicate gold chain around her neck and some bracelets on her wrists.

Her followers were in agreement that she looked red hot, reacting to the image by leaving fire emojis in the comments.

The post was a hit with her fans, racking up thousands of likes, with dad Gordon also leaving a comment complimenting his daughter, saying “You look fantastic,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Pic credit: @hollyramsayy/Instagram

Holly Ramsay dazzles in orange string bikini

We told how Holly recently gave fans a rare glimpse of her incredible figure, sharing photos of her looking gorgeous in a skimpy orange bikini as she holidayed in a mystery location. Captioning the image “I’ll send you a postcard next time,” she left her thousands of Instagram followers guessing.

In August, Holly set temperatures soaring again when she posted pictures of her sun-kissed body as she posed from a village in Cornwall. Soaking up some sun outside, she rocked a royal blue bikini and a white linen blouse, revealing her toned figure to her fans.

Holly Ramsay opens up about her drinking problem

Holly previously opened up with her fans last year about her battle with alcohol addiction, explaining in a candid post that she had reached her one-year sobriety mark.

In a lengthy post, she said at the time, “Today marks one year without alcohol. That is not something I thought I would ever say at the age of 21.”

She added that she had never thought she “would have been through half of what I have” at such an early age, and revealed her decision to give alcohol the cold shoulder was because it wasn’t helping her mental health, which she said “comes first.”

“This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could — and that meant removing alcohol from my life,” she said, adding, “Living without alcohol has helped me feel better & more present both mentally and physically.”