Holly Ramsay is stunning in a sheer black dress and bikini underneath. Pic credit: @hollyramsayy/Instagram

Holly Anna Ramsay is sharing some of her summer archives as the warm season’s end quickly approaches this week.

The 22-year-old digital creator shared a few photos with her Instagram followers from earlier this summer.

The three photos showed Holly in a sunny location as she posed for the camera, wearing a sheer black dress and black bikini underneath.

The first two photos show Holly as she sits on the edge of a potted plant, enjoying the natural aspect of her luxurious surroundings.

The third picture in the post shows Holly as she stands up with her back to the camera. She appears to be pushing her long blonde locks out of her face as her hand is on her head.

The shot also shows a bit of a closeup of the bikini under the sheer dress, revealing her summer-ready body.

She captioned the post, “Archive from this summer.”

Holly’s summer has included a lot of bikini snaps and poolside pics as she made the most of the season and soaked up the sun.

Holly Ramsay in blue bikini is ‘sun kissed’

In August, Holly shared a snap of herself in a blue string bikini and a white long-sleeve shirt over top.

The shirt was open, revealing her toned body as she leaned back against some stones outside and soaked up the sun.

She captioned her post, “Sun kissed,” with a ladybug emoji, and looks calm and at peace in the natural shot.

Holly has spent a lot of time outside this summer, seemingly shifting her focus more onto herself and less on her 21 & Over podcast, where she discusses her mental health journey.

Holly Ramsay opens up on mental health journey and addiction

Holly last updated her podcast on August 10, 2021, the last of a 13-episode season.

Holly used her platform and the podcast to discuss her own mental health, where she opened up on her struggles with addiction and her experience with PTSD following two instances of assault.

Though the young star has been through a lot, she has also worked hard to overcome her struggles and seek support and treatment.

After spending three months in Nightingale Hospital for her mental health, she received her PTSD, anxiety, and depression diagnoses and has attended multiple therapy sessions.

On her podcast, she not only opens up about her own experiences but brings in experts to discuss how mental health impacts people, how people can overcome certain things, and even discusses how to prevent sexual violence.

Holly’s past podcast episodes can be listened to here.