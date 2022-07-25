GoodFellas actor Paul Sorvino has died at the age of 83

Actor Paul Sorvino passed away today at the age of 83. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Actor Paul Sorvino, most notably known for his role in Martin Scorsese’s film GoodFellas, died today after suffering from health issues over the past several years. He was 83.

His death was announced by his publicist Roger Neal, who said the actor died from natural causes.

Sources also say that his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, was by his side when he passed.

Paul was also the father of Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino.

The actor, born in Brooklyn, NY, on April 13, 1939, leaves behind a long list of television, film, and theater credits.

He is survived by his wife, his children Mira, Amanda, and Michael, as well as five grandchildren.

Paul Sorvino’s wife Dee Dee’s statement on his passing

On Monday, Dee Dee took to Instagram with a heartwarming selfie next to Paul to share her statement on the tragic matter of his death.

“I am completely devastated The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone . I am heartbroken ❤️❤️❤️ #iloveyousomuch #paulsorvino #sweetheart #husband #loveofmylife,” she wrote in the caption.

Dee Dee was Paul’s third wife, whom he married back in 2014 after meeting one year prior on the set of Your World with Neil Cavuto.

A look at Paul Sorvino’s successful career

Before beginning his career in the entertainment industry, Paul attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and started as an advertising copywriter at an ad agency.

He first made his Broadway debut in the musical Bajour in 1964 and appeared in his first film, Where’s Poppa? six years later.

Throughout his career, Paul appeared in films such as Dick Tracy, The Rocketeer, The Devil’s Carnival, Nixon, Reds, Oh God, A Touch of Class, Kill the Irishman, Last Hour, and For the Love of Money. His most recognizable role, however, was his portrayal of Paul Cicero in the hit 1990 mob movie GoodFellas.

Paul went on to earn a Tony Award nomination for his role as Phil Romano in Jason Miller’s 1972 Broadway play That Championship Season, which he later directed for the film version.

In terms of television, Paul was most known for his 31-episode run on NBC’s Law & Order, where he portrayed the character Philip Cerreta. Other television credits include Godfather of Harlem, Bad Blood, Wives’ Tales, Still Standing, Grandfathered, and The Goldbergs.

Paul Sorvino will be laid to rest in the Garden of Legends, located at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.