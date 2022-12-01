Good Morning America hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach allegedly in months-long relationship

Good Morning America hosts T. J. Holmes, and Amy Robach are allegedly in a relationship despite each having spouses. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Good Morning America hosts T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach have reportedly been in a relationship since March 2022. Insiders, meanwhile, claimed that the two didn’t break things off with their respective partners until August.

Allegations of the extramarital relationship arose on November 30, but insiders claimed to have first spotted them cozying up to each other in May. They allegedly also tried to hide their affection for each other from the public.

Robach has been married to her husband, Andrew Shue, since 2010. Holmes, likewise, has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2012.

While the couples have reportedly broken up, they have not officially filed for divorce. Robach and Holmes’ relationship is believed to have begun in March when the two trained for a half-marathon together.

According to insiders, the producers and executives of Good Morning America were not aware of their relationship. The two reportedly were careful to keep things professional behind the scenes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Their romance was revealed when The Daily Mail shared photos of them enjoying an intimate getaway in a remote cottage and holding hands in New York before Thanksgiving. Neither has publicly responded to reports of their alleged romance.

Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes deleted social media

While Robach and Holmes haven’t publicly responded to the relationship rumors, they have noticeably deleted their social media accounts. Holmes and Robach were found to have deactivated their Instagram accounts after the news broke.

Holmes also subsequently deleted his Twitter account, though Robach’s official Twitter page remained up as of the writing of this post. However, she has not updated the page since May 6.

According to Us Magazine, Holmes had posted a cryptic message before deleting his Instagram.

He had posted a photo of him in his dressing room, saying, “End the relationship and cry once. It’s better than being with them and crying daily.”

He later deleted the post as well as his Instagram. Meanwhile, Robach had allegedly begun restricting comments on her Instagram before deleting her account.

The restrictions came in November when her followers began questioning why she had stopped wearing her wedding ring in social media photos. Fans noticed the absence of her ring beginning in October.

She deleted her Instagram after the photos confirming her relationship with Holmes were published by The Daily Mail.

Who are Robach and Holmes?

Robach and Holmes currently host GMA3: What You Need To Know, a new broadcasting program by ABC. They started co-hosting the show, along with Jennifer Ashton, in 2020.

The two have both had long careers in the media and broadcasting industry. Robach worked with the news station WCBD and MSNBC before becoming co-anchor of Weekend Today and eventually moving on to ABC News in 2012.

Holmes also worked at MSNBC for a stint before becoming a correspondent and anchor for CNN. He joined ABC in 2014 and hosted their World News Now program.

Hence, both Holmes and Robach have worked in some capacity with ABC since the early 2010s. However, it wasn’t until 2020 that they united to host GMA3.

GMA3 is a spin-off of Good Morning America and has been going strong since 2020.

It remains to be seen if Holmes and Robach will publicly address their alleged relationship.