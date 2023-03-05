Some may consider Waiyi Chan a rising star in the golf and social media world, even calling her a rival to golf stunner Paige Spiranac.

While she doesn’t have quite the popularity or notoriety that Spiranac has achieved, she could be on her way as she continues to deliver sizzling content on social media.

One of the latest shares presented her skills at the driving range as she showed her golf swing and ability to hit a long-distance shot from the tee.

In her video clip, Chan rocked a pair of tiny curve-hugging blue shorts, accentuating her slender legs, and paired it with a black crop top, revealing her toned midsection.

She kept her dark hair tied in a ponytail and wore a visor to shield her eyes from too much sunshine while she perfected her swing.

A belly piercing was among her visible accessories. Chan completed the look with a single white glove and her crisp white low-top sneakers.

Waiyi Chan shows off her golf skills with a sizzling video

For her video, Chan used a remix of Keeping Your Head Up by Birdy as her background music. The scenery was also beautiful, including the vast green of the driving range, lush foliage, and tall buildings in the distance.

Chan takes a sip from her beverage of choice before placing it down. Next, she walks over, grabs a golf ball, and places it in position.

The golf star and influencer backed up and looked toward the camera person while ensuring they get an ideal shot of her. She then steadies herself to try to achieve proper form. After she’s all set with her positioning, she brings back her club and connects on her swing.

After watching the golf ball go its distance, Chan turns toward the camera and bends one knee, flashing a smile as she seems happy with the result.

“This is how we do it 🎶 🍺 🏌️‍♀️ 😜,” Chan wrote, adding in emojis for musical notes, beer, golf, and a funny face.

As of this writing, Chan’s IG video post had racked up over 2,800 likes and 140-plus comments from fans admiring her form or giving tips on how she can perfect her swing.

Waiyi Chan owns YGC Beauty in Chicago

Chan shares stunning content on her Instagram page, with 35,000 followers. Like golf star Spiranac, Chan often selects gorgeous outfits, including bikinis, low-cut tops, or curve-hugging attire. Not only is she a potential rival for Spirinac in the world of golf and social media influencers, but Chan’s also a businesswoman and entrepreneur, just like Spiranac.

She is the owner of YGC Beauty which is “Chicago’s leading Salon & Spa.” They promote “Wellness. Purpose. Style.” Among the services that the luxury salon and spa offers are manicures, lashes, and skin or beauty treatments.

The website’s Our Story section indicates that YGC uses “toxic-free and organic treatments” to surpass its competition.

Based on the website details, YGC Beauty was also looking to expand by adding a luxury nail salon and spa to a location in the Lincoln Park area of Chicago. Chan may only be getting started with her social media popularity and business success as she perfects her golf skills.