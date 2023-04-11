“Your favorite golf girl,” Grace Charis, brought the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day into April, going green in a revealing outfit that left little to the imagination and much to be desired.

The 23-year-old social media star unveiled her famous figure in the daring ensemble, which included a tight miniskirt and a matching blazer left open to reveal her bare midriff.

Anyone who follows Grace knows she’s not shy about showing off her enviable curves, but this post took it to a whole new level.

Adding to the allure, her long, golden locks were styled in big, bouncy curls, and her makeup gave big girl next door energy.

Oh, and beyond a simple shark tooth choker necklace, Grace accessorized the look with nothing more than her signature smile.

She captioned the post with a bit of golf talk, “Made it to the cut! Comment who you think will win the masters 2023 and their final score :).”

Grace Charis popped champagne to celebrate one million followers

Grace broke out the champagne last month to celebrate a major social media milestone: one million followers!

The gorgeous content creator wore a plunging purple top that hugged every inch of her body while leaving space for her abs to shine above a black miniskirt.

Grace’s blonde hair cascaded out from under a black Titleist visor, and as always, her makeup was a vision of fresh-faced perfection.

She posed with a couple of oversized metallic balloons reading “1 M” before popping the cork.

“1 Million on IG!!!🍾🥳 🎉,” she wrote.

Grace Charis shared golf practice tips in a tiny red tank top

Grace invited her fans to “play golf with me” in a recent TikTok video, giving them a glimpse at her typical course practice.

Dressed in a cropped red tank top with a plunging neckline and a black miniskirt, the thriving influencer shared her favorite techniques, including which golf clubs she uses for different situations.

Grace loses track of her ball on the green at one point, eventually finding it on the other side of a small hill and chipping it back up with her 60 club.

At the end of the video, she celebrates perfectly putting a 10-footer into the hole by letting out a little gasp and throwing her arm overhead.

Grace frequently shares her practice on social media, offering followers tips and tricks for success.

During a recent Golf Girl Q&A with Tia Judd, Grace responded to a series of golf questions from her followers, including one reading, “when starting to golf would you recommend a shorter 9 hole round or full send an 18?”

She responded, “I say start with nine, and if you’re comfortable or not too frustrated, go on because the more practice, the better.”