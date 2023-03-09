Golf star Claire Hogle continues to share stunning content on social media, with some suggesting she’s a potential rival for other golf influencers online.

For International Women’s Day, the golfing social media star uploaded several bikini selfies for her followers as she struck a few poses in a bathroom mirror.

She wore a two-piece that featured pink, orange, black, and off-white or beige stripes for a unique look.

Hogle kept some of her wavy blonde locks tied in a ponytail away from her face and held her phone steady in one hand to capture the perfect shots.

Along with a scrunchie for her hair, her accessories included a white necklace, dangling white bead earrings, and a belly button piercing.

The two shots revealed Hogle’s slender and toned physique as she stood facing the mirror with her hand to the side or resting on her hip in the snaps.

Hogle is among the rising stars in the sports social media influencer world

Social media continues to provide a basis for many sports stars to show their passion for sports, whether playing in college, professionally or as their favorite hobby.

Among the sports stars who have made a name or are making one in golf influencing are Paige Spiranac and Waiyi Chan. While popular golf star Spiranac has a much larger following, Chan seems to be another who could rise to the level of Hogle in the future.

Hogle currently boasts 104,000 subscribers on YouTube and 850,000 followers on Instagram. That allows her to partner with brands and take on sponsorships to help her income.

She told The New York Post in 2022 that she started with golf influencing due to an injury.

“I had a small golf following just from doing a little bit of YouTube stuff in college, I had maybe 20,000 followers, and I knew I could do something with it,” Hogle said.

“In college, COVID happened and I got an injury so that route was sort of fading away, and I decided I was going to give golf influencing a try,” she said.

Based on Hogle’s comments, she wasn’t sure what to post at first but just went with trial and error, eventually discovering what social media followers would like.

“I wasn’t sure what would happen if it would work well or not, and so I just started posting some golf stuff and people really seemed to like it. It’s been super fun and it’s great to see my hard work paying off,” she said.

Hogle continues to promote Blue Tees Golf

In several of her Instagram photo carousels and videos, Hogle has promoted Blue Tees Golf, which makes a range finder for the course.

“play this par 3 with me! plus some exciting news 👀,” she shared in one of her latest IG clips, announcing a contest from Blue Tees Golf.

Based on Hogle’s post, the brand is giving away a prize pack featuring the award-winning S3 Max Rangefinder, Player Speaker, MagHub, and Divot tool. She shared details of the contest in her IG caption (below).

The video itself has Hogle showing her skills and range on the green.

“Very pleased with that. We have a birdie putt,” she says after her first long-distance shot and then gives details of the giveaway.

Blue Tees is a golf technology brand that aims to “make high-quality equipment accessible to all golfers.”

Based on their About Us story, the brand started as friends who realized the Amazon rangefinder device market was lacking. Thanks to their technology and industrial design backgrounds, they now bring products that offer premium materials, market-leading tech, style, and affordability.

With Hogle’s following of 850,000 on Instagram, it makes perfect sense to see the brand connecting with a popular social media star in golf. In addition to the video above, Hogle was featured in a Blue Tees IG video in early February, further demonstrating the blonde beauty’s continued partnering with the brand.