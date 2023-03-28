Golfer Claire Hogle shared her fabulous fit from a recent outing to the golf course at PGA National Resort in beautiful Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The blonde beauty donned a stunning ensemble for her time spent on the course, including a white thigh-skimming skirt and a light pink crop top to go with it.

Hogle had on light lipstick to go with thin brows and dark lashes. She accessorized with a thin necklace and small dangling butterfly earrings as she kept her blonde locks in a long bubble ponytail.

She showed off each of her accessories in the short video clip on her Instagram Story and did a slight spin for a different perspective of the outfit, revealing her long, toned legs and a bow on the back of her skirt.

While Hogle’s fit was the focus, she also mentioned how she’d been in the sun too long or didn’t use the proper protection from those UV rays while on the golf course. While she mainly seemed tan, her video clip showed a sunburn on at least one shoulder.

“Fit check ft this rly bad sunburn i know i am dumb pity me,” Hogle wrote in text on her video clip.

Hogle played golf with Micah Morris for an upcoming video

Hogle’s recent fit and bad sunburn seemingly arrived from her time on the PGA National Resort course with professional YouTube golfer Micah Morris.

Morris regularly shares various golf videos on his YouTube channel, where he currently has 422,000 subscribers. His most recent arrived a day ago as he took on his former YouTube co-star Grant Horvat from Good Goods in what he referred to as an 18-hole stroke play match.

Hogle shared several short video clips on her Instagram Stories, including her taking a swing and driving the ball a good distance on the course as a videographer or vlogger was filming footage. Another slide featured Ice Cube’s song You Know How We Do It playing as Morris swung his club for a shorter distance shot on the course.

“COMIN FROM THE WESTSIDE @MICAHMORRISGOLF 1V1” was written on the screen with various emojis.

Claire Hogle vs. Micah Morris at PGA National Resort. Pic credit: @clairehogle/Instagram

As of this report, it’s unknown when Hogle will appear on Morris’ YouTube channel. However, he revealed on his Instagram earlier this month that Sunday matches were returning to his channel.

“The Sunday Matches return. Premiering on YouTube this Sunday 3/12 at 3pm EST,” he wrote in his caption, with a photo of Grant and himself standing next to two bags of golf clubs on a course.

Based on Morris indicating new matches are arriving each Sunday, fans might be able to see Hogle on Morris’ YouTube channel this coming Sunday, April 2.

Claire Hogle has regularly promoted Blue Tees Golf

Hogle has revealed she has multiple sponsors, and one that she’s featured in numerous Instagram posts is Blue Tees Golf. The company makes premium golf accessories, including rangefinders for the course.

In a post last year, Hogle donned a neutral-colored thigh-skimming skirt with a beige or nude-colored crop top and crisp white sneakers. Hoglee struck poses in a series of photos holding Blue Tees’ rangefinder.

“Using my @blueteesgolf rangefinder to see how far i outdrove you 😇 use code: CH10 for a discount & to check for yourself ;)” she wrote to her hundreds of thousands of followers in the caption.

As of this writing, the company’s bestselling product is its Series 3 Max rangefinder. It features an auto-ambient and ultra-clear display, an adaptive slope switch, an active flag lock, pulse vibration, and a built-in magnetic strip.

The Series 3 Max sells for $299.98 at Blue Tees Golf website and is available in colors Navy, White, Black, or Rose, as Hogle is seen holding in her photos.

Along with Hogle, fellow golf star Hailey Rae Ostrom has also been featured as a social media star who promotes Blue Tees’ products.