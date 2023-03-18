Golf and social media star Claire Hogle is loving life and taking her fans and followers along for many parts of the journey.

She recently shared several updates with everyone on social media, including the beautiful and calm scene she captured on a beach.

In the shot, the gorgeous backdrop featured a sunset or sunrise with bright orange and yellow visible behind clouds that hovered above the serene ocean water.

Hogle seemed to be walking toward that inviting water and wore a sweater or sweatshirt hanging down around her arms, revealing just a bit of her arm and shoulder, with her long hair also covering her back.

She may have been wearing shorts or a coverup with swimwear and carried several objects with her, which appeared to be a bag and her phone.

She included several artistic hearts on the photo slide, which she shared with her Instagram followers via her Instagram Story.

Claire Hogle dons a dark swimsuit for ‘cuzii time’

While Hogle previously rocked a teeny bikini in photos she shared, one of her latest snaps featured her wearing a dark brown one-piece that accentuated her curves.

The popular golf star had her long blonde locks parted in the middle and flowing down to the sides, with a few thin braided locks of hair visible.

She posed before a neutral-colored wall with her phone in hand as her gaze was on the mobile device’s screen to capture the perfect mirror shot.

“cuzii time,” she wrote in her simple caption for the IG Story slide, suggesting she was ready to soak in a hot tub.

Claire Hogle promotes Omada Golf’s Trilite

Hogle’s Instagram is focused on her love of golf and has 851,000 followers, so it makes sense that several brands she regularly promotes create golf products.

One of those brands is Omada Golf, which makes the Trilite Golf Push Cart. Hogle presented the item in an Instagram video clip she shared last May, featuring her wearing a stunning pink thigh-skimming skirt, a white top, and clean white sneakers.

In the clip, Hogle preps herself after she gets into position, then swings and connects on a shot, seemingly sending the ball a good distance. ODESZA’s Thin Floors And Tall Ceilings plays in the background as Hogle surveys the shot’s trajectory to see where it goes.

From there, the footage shifts as she puts away her glove and other items inside part of the Trilite near its handles, then pushes the cart off-screen, likely moving on to where her ball landed.

“the feeling of taking your glove off in the fairway bc you have a putt for bird 🤌🏼,” Hogle wrote in the first part of her caption’s message.

“using my @omadagolf Trilite to get in some extra movement out on the course. use code: CLAIRE15 for 15% off your own. get those steps in folks 🤝,” she wrote to end the caption.

According to Omada’s item description, Trilitie is the “Lightest, Ultra-Compact Golf Push-Cart with the smoothest ride.”

The push cart’s lightweight frame is 14 lbs and made of “Durable Aircraft-Grade Aluminum.” Based on the website’s description, that allows for folding and unfolding the item in seconds using a “2-step locking mechanism.”

Other features of the item include its easy-switch handbrake, deep storage compartment, two-layer mesh back pockets, and its pencil and scorecard holder. It also features maintenance-free wheels for all types of terrain, allowing golfers to use it in many conditions at various courses.

The Trilitie Golf Push Cart is currently available in black, grey, and white for $298 on the Omada website.