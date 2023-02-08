Bri Teresi has been hailed as the new Paige Spiranac since her mediocre rise to fame as a golf influencer when she started sharing that type of content on social media.

While she previously posted simple bikini photos, she told the New York Post that she saw her engagement rise considerably since she started sharing pictures and videos of herself on the golf course hitting a few balls.

Of course, she still shares normal bikini photos without a golf club in her hand, and she did just that this week as she showed off her incredibly toned figure in an icy blue ensemble.

The blonde bombshell took a selfie in a full-length mirror as she held her phone up high with a view of her hotel room in the background.

Bri is currently on vacation in Turks and Caicos and has clearly been making the most of the warm temperatures and sunshine.

She wore a light blue strapless bikini top with a large bow in the center and simple matching string bottoms as she jutted out her hip to add some extra curves to her figure.

Unfortunately for Bri, she appeared to have had too much time in the sun as she had a sunburn on her chest and stomach, something many people could probably relate to while on a beach vacation.

Her blonde hair appeared to be slightly wet from what was most likely a dip in a pool or the ocean, and she looked at the camera with a flirty look on her face.

She wrote on top of the picture, “Hopefully this turns into a tan soon [hot and sweating emoji].”

Bri Teresi showed off her figure in a bright blue bikini for a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @briteresi/Instagram

Bri Teresi has been enjoying a sunny vacation in Turks and Caicos

The golf influencer shared a post to Instagram around the same time as her Story and wore a light blue dress that was very similar in color to her bikini.

Her dress was low cut with some ruching around the neck and clung to her curves. Bri paired it with ultra-high, clear heels that elongated her legs, and it appeared as if her sunburn indeed turned into a tan as she was absolutely glowing.

She stood on a sidewalk that was surrounded by palm trees in an envy-inducing photo and captioned it with a simple water and palm tree emoji.

Bri keeps her body toned using FIT with CAMBRIE protein powder

With such a toned physique, it’s likely many of her followers would like to know how she keeps so fit.

In an Instagram video from September, Bri revealed she drinks protein smoothies.

She shared a recipe that included protein powder by FIT with CAMBRIE and some of her favorite frozen fruits.

The protein powder was the vanilla flavor which is vegan and costs $65 for a one-time purchase or $32.50 for subscribers.

The brand has various protein powders as well as several vitamins and supplements like the DeBloat tablets, which cost $30 and are “a special blend of gut friendly probiotics, digestive enzymes and magnesium that may help eliminate gas, indigestion, and water retention.”