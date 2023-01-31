Bri Teresi is proving she can hold her own against the “Og Insta golf girl” Paige Spiranac, showing off several fashionable ensembles on the golf course and an array of bikini photos.

She recently showed off her toned figure in a tiny white pleated skirt that hugged her hips and looked adorable as it fell down her legs.

She paired the skirt with a lavender crop top and the whole outfit could easily have been worn on a tennis court as well as to hit a few balls on the golf course.

Her blonde hair was left down and cascading down her shoulders as she pushed it off to the side to get a better look at her golf ball. She accessorized with white golf shoes and a delicate gold necklace.

In her caption, Bri endorsed a golf app, writing, “Download @officialgolflync & add my account @ Bri ⛳️ Let’s link up & golf! ⛳️💕 Link in bio 👆🏼.”

And it’s not the first time the golf influencer has sung praises for GolfLync, as she’s clearly a big fan of the app.

On January 15, Bri shared the same caption about wanting followers to download the GolfLync app while drawing their attention with a pair of clinging gray leggings and a peach-colored crop top with long sleeves and a zipper down the front.

The sun hit her just right, giving her an ethereal glow as her blonde hair blew back behind her in a flattering way while she left her makeup quite natural for the bright lighting.

Bri Teresi endorsed the GolfLync app

In a dating app type set up, Golf Lync matches players with each other so they can play golf together, sharing their profile and location.

The player profile includes a picture, age, location, game type, and the number of players so golfers can link up with someone who matches what they’re looking for. The app extends to courses throughout the entire United States

In a Tinder-style look, players create a profile in which they can put in their zip code, home golf club, and hobbies to match up with other like-minded people.

Bri recently wore an outfit from WISKII Active

Just last week, Bri wore a similar outfit that featured a bright white pleated miniskirt in a silky, shiny material with a matching long-sleeved crop top that had a zipper in the middle with two pockets and black trim.

The outfit was from WISKII Active, and on their about page the brand claims they’re “Athleisure that truly blend technical fabrics with dashing trends, for you to look and feel incredible every play, everyday.”

The activewear looks incredibly stylish and features much more trendy looks and patterns compared to other brands, including scalloped necklines and unique cuts.

The brand is currently having a 72-hour flash sale with 15% off a $100 purchase.

New pieces that were recently added include the Faux Leather Chic Bra Top in a dark gray for $62 and the matching 7/8 Faux Leather High-Waist Legging for $75 which come in dark gray and black.