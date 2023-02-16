Bri Teresi is often seen on the course “making golf sexy again,” as she claims in her social media bio, but that didn’t stop her from enjoying a relaxing vacation in Turks and Caicos.

The golf influencer has been enjoying some fun in the sun and apparently packed a suitcase full of nothing but bikinis and swimsuits to wear in front of the ocean and get shots for her Instagram page.

In her most recent shot, Bri strutted down the beach looking nothing short of sensational as she showed off her toned figure in a one-piece swimsuit.

She looked like she was auditioning for an episode of Baywatch as she walked toward the camera with a sultry look on her face in a red swimsuit that featured a zipper in the center that was naturally left quite low and dark cut-outs on the sides.

She kept one long leg in front of the other, which elongated her frame and made her look even taller for the enviable shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bri was absolutely glowing with a bronzed tan, most likely achieved through lounging around the pool in Turks and Caicos, and her blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders behind her.

Bri wore a swipe of mascara on her lashes and kept the rest of her makeup quite natural with a bit of pink lipgloss.

Bri Teresi confidently walked down the beach in her red swimsuit. Pic credit: @briteresi/Instagram

Bri Teresi has been sharing bikini shots while on vacation in Turks and Caicos

The influencer shared several shots from her holiday, including one in which she showed off her incredibly lithe frame in a clinging turquoise dress that featured crossed material under the chest and ruching throughout.

She paired the head-turning ensemble with clear heels and appeared to be all made up for a nice dinner out. The sunset hit her at just the right angle and gave her an incredibly flattering look.

Nothing else needed to be said, so she simply captioned the photo with a water drop and a palm tree emoji.

Bri is a model for Guess, and the brand is currently having a winter sale

Though she’s racked up 1.4 million Instagram followers since she began posting in the golf niche, being a Guess model is still one of Bri’s main jobs.

She frequently posts photos from her photo shoots with the brand, including one in which she wore a black and white leopard print one-piece teddy.

In another sexy look, Bri wore the Eve Lace Corset, which costs $89 and features a lace-up front with pink ribbon and padded cups.

There is currently a sale going on with deals up to 50% off, with mostly winter items discounted.

But, if last season is not your thing, there is a Spring preview with several items in pastel colors, like the Lace Up Long Dress that features spaghetti straps and a clinging top with a floating bottom and comes in salmon pink, lavender, and yellow.

It’s the perfect look for the Easter brunch you’ve been planning.