Bri Teresi is currently on vacation in Turks and Caicos and posting the most enviable shots imaginable while the majority of the world is stuck under a frigid, cold gray sky in February, desperate for some warm temperatures.

The golf influencer has unsurprisingly been posting tons of bikini shots as she basks in the sun, working on her tan and sipping fruity drinks.

In her most recent post, Bri turned up the heat even further in a hot pink bikini that definitely stole all the attention, even with a beautiful view of the ocean behind her.

The Instagram model wore a string bikini that was a fairly simple design with a string halter neck and ties on the sides. Of course, a simple design doesn’t mean it was an ordinary shot, as Bri looked absolutely stunning in the ensemble.

Her bikini was from Colleen Kelly Designs, famous for their “Sexy,” “Sexier,” and “Sexiest” collections with bikinis going for over $100 on average.

Bri knelt down in the white sand while closing her eyes and looking serene as ever under the warm sun and bright blue sky.

Her golden eyeshadow sparkled under the light, and her lipgloss gave her a perfect pout. As for her hair, it was slicked back as if she had already taken a delicious dip in the water.

No caption was needed with such a sultry shot, and Bri simply put a heart and a water drop emoji for her followers.

Bri Teresi wore a variety of bikinis while enjoying her Turks and Caicos vacation

Despite being in Turks and Caicos, Bri made sure to represent her home country of the United States in a red, white, and blue string bikini over the weekend.

She stood in bright blue water with palm trees in the background, looking as if she had just stepped out of a screensaver.

Jutting out her hip, the golf influencer held on to a pair of black sunglasses while her wet tresses cascaded down her back.

She wrote in the caption, “Always repping 🇺🇸🌴💧,” obviously feeling patriotic even though July 4 is not for several months.

Bri is an ambassador for the Golf Lync app

Of course, Bri doesn’t spend her entire life enjoying vacations to Turks and Caicos or slaying in a bikini, she also works hard on her social media page and makes sure to endorse several golf-related products.

In a recent video clip, Bri advertised Golf Lync, an app similar to Tinder that’s for golf rather than dating. It matches players who are in the area and watch to play a round of golf together and includes profiles as well.

The app recently introduced a new video calling feature to help you connect with friends and fellow golf players. Bri advertised the new service by filming a video in which she told her friends she had just arrived at the golf course and couldn’t wait to beat them.

Keep an eye on Bri’s Instagram page, as she frequently posts discount codes for golf-related products as well.