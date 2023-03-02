Bri Teresi is all about the golf content sharing videos and pictures of herself swinging her club around the green in pleated miniskirts and crop tops.

However, she has gone back to her roots in recent shots, posting several swimwear pictures in which she showed off her toned physique.

While the majority of Bri’s recent swimwear shots were shot on her Turks and Caicos vacation, the Guess model shared a few shots from a campaign she did with Colleen Kelly Designs.

She appeared in three different poses while standing in the water. The first snap featured Bri from a bit of a distance, and the other two zoomed in on her stunning outfit.

The blonde bombshell had her hair styled in big waves that framed her face, and she wore a darker makeup look with black eyeliner all around and dark pink lipstick.

She looked at the camera with a sultry stare, appearing fully confident in herself as she basked in the glow of the sunlight.

The model asked for her follower’s opinions, captioning the post, “New campaign for @colleenkellyswimwear 💕💧 I’m obsessed with this swimsuit 😍 Which photo is your favorite?”

Bri looked absolutely sensational in the pictures, which currently appear on the brand website under the Sexy Collection.

Bri Teresi modeled a swimsuit for the Colleen Kelly Designs Sexy Collection

That collection features bikinis and one-piece swimsuits with cut-outs and unique designs, though they are more covered up than the Sexier or Sexiest Collections.

Bri wore the Crystal Mist Plunge Suit, which costs $119 and looks more like a bikini with all the cut-outs throughout.

It features a plunging neckline and a halter neck tied together with a decoration in the middle as well as a tie at the bottom and comes in a salmon pink shiny material.

Bri also appears on the website in the Crystal Mist Halterkini, which is also $119 and features a similar shiny pink material with long ties on the bottoms.

On top of swimwear, Colleen Kelly Designs also has accessories like jewelry, sarongs, hats, calendars, and catalogs.

Bri shared a video revealing how much she loves golf

Despite posting several recent swimwear shots and participating in the Colleen Kelly Designs Sexy Collection campaign, Bri has not forgotten about her love of golf.

In mid-February, she shared a video of herself hitting a ball at the golf course in a clinging blue one-piece outfit that featured shorts and spaghetti straps.

Over the video, she shared a clip from the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in which he said, “That’s the problem with golf. See, I can’t get involved with golf because I know I would love it,” and the person he was interviewing said, “You will.” He responded, “Everybody loves it!”

She picked up her ball and confidently strutted off camera clearly feeling she made her point.

She wrote in the caption, “The only problem with golf… ⛳️.”

Stay tuned for more golf and swimwear content from Bri on her Instagram.