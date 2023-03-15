Bri Teresi turned up the spring heat in a cutout pink bikini to promote Pack’n Heat Products.

Bri is a professional golfer turned influencer, and she has a huge following across social media, including 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Of course, this makes her a great option to promote brands, and she did just that for Pack’n Heat products, which sells high-quality ear and eye protection.

They also sell some apparel, as Bri sported a hat from the company that was white with pink stitching of the company’s logo.

The hat was nice, but Bri’s bikini took center stage. The bright pink color brought out her lovely complexion, and the style accentuated her killer physique.

The golf star struck a pose with one hip jutted out and one arm reaching up to behind her head. She looked into the camera with an unwavering gaze.

Her bright blonde hair fell from under her hair and cascaded past her shoulders in a luscious waterfall. The athlete’s makeup was gorgeous, with glossy pink lips, rosy cheeks, and dark lashes.

Bri Teresi promotes Pack’n Heat Products

Bri made sure to tag Pack’n Heat Products in her caption so as to direct potential customers to the brand’s site. But this wasn’t the first time Bri promoted the brand, as she is a big advocate for the products.

The golfer posted a video to Instagram, in which she wore the solid Color Crystal Pack’N Heat Sparkle Earmuffs that sell in a pack along with protective glasses. The entire product retails for between $215 – $285.

The athlete paired the earmuffs with a denim jacket that was embellished with stitching of colorful flowers. She sported light pink leggings that perfectly complemented her figure.

In the video, Bri practiced shooting, but her ears were in tip-top shape due to the protective accessories.

Bri made sure to tag the brand, and she captioned her post, “Full auto 😋 Ear protection by @packnheatproducts 💕 ✨Thank you @packnheatproducts for the great day! Check out their page for the cutest accessories ☺️.”

Bri Teresi relaxes for ‘good times’

Bri may spend a good portion of her time promoting brands, but she also takes time to relax and enjoy life. She posted a stunning image to Instagram that captured her kicking back and soaking up the beautiful rays in a cute bikini.

The golf star’s bikini was jet black with neon pink and neon orange trimming and straps. It featured halter top straps, and the style allowed the camera to capture her toned abs and physique.

Bri captioned her post, “Good times & tan lines 😜.”

She was surrounded by a lovely location, which she tagged as Mar-o-Lago. Lush greenery was behind her as well as tall and tropical palm trees.

She sat on the deckchair with her legs sprawled out in front of her and soaking up the sun.