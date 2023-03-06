Bri Teresi has put herself firmly within the golf niche on social media and may just be the next Paige Spiranac, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t post several swimsuit shots, either.

The golf influencer has racked up 1.4 million followers by taking to the green and has been enjoying a little break at the Mar-a-Lago resort.

She was seen in a recent shot lounging by the pool without a care in the world as palm trees and blue sky provided the perfect backdrop behind her.

Bri looked like she was thoroughly enjoying her holiday at the resort, where she got some tanning in under the intense sun in Palm Beach, Florida.

She lay on a yellow lounge chair by the pool while stretching out her legs to give them a long, more modelesque look and looked at the camera with a confident smile.

Her platinum blonde hair blew in the breeze, and she sported glamorous makeup, including darker eyeliner and glossy lipstick that gave her an extra glow. Of course, her tan glowed enough by itself as she showed off her bronzed complexion.

The golf star wore a black bikini with orange and hot pink stripes along the edges and captioned the shot, “Good times & tan lines 😜.”

Bri Teresi modeled several looks for Colleen Kelly swimwear

Bri models for various golf products and swimwear and even shows up on the Colleen Kelly swimwear page.

She has modeled various suits for the brand, including a bikini that she felt gave off “Mermaid vibes.”

Bri posed both on land in floating in the water, highlighting her toned figure.

Bri is an ambassador for the Golf Lync app

Bri never forgets about her golf content, as she shared a recent picture from the course in a baby pink dress with long sleeves and matching white sneakers.

She posed in front of a golf cart as she held a club behind her, and looked over her shoulder with an intense stare.

Bri was advertising one of her biggest golf brands, an app called Golf Lync that matches golfers up with each other for a round of playing together.

Golf Lync allows players to create a profile with their location and preferences so they can match up with other people in the area.

You can look for a game on the app by putting in your location, number of players, and game type to quickly find a game near you.