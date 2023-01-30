Bri Teresi has been giving Paige Spiranac a run for her money, posing in pleated miniskirts and low-cut tops as she racks up followers while hitting a few balls on the golf course.

She sizzled on the beach in an orange bikini and laid down in the sand as if she was on a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover, looking incredible.

She lifted herself onto her elbow and threw back her blonde hair with her other hand as she stared intensely off into the distance.

Her bikini top featured spaghetti straps, underwire cups, and ruching in the center, while the bottoms featured large straps on the sides.

Her orange bikini is from Sommer Swim, a popular brand among some of social media’s top influencers. The top is the Rylee Turmeric Balconette Bikini Top and costs $99, while the bottoms are the Sadie Turmeric Brazilian Bikini Bottoms and cost $89.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Both pieces are from Sommer Swim’s Arabesque collection, which features silkier, more luxurious fabrics.

Bri captioned her bikini shot, “Washed up 💦,” and tagged Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as her location.

The influencer is currently standing at 1.4 million Instagram followers and counting after she discovered a love for golfing and began posting more golf content to her page.

While having an Instagram full of golf videos definitely puts her in direct competition with the “OG Insta golf girl” Paige Spiranac, she had nothing but good things to say about Maxim magazine’s number one hottest girl in the world.

She told the New York Post, “When you look at [Paige Spiranac] you can see strength and confidence. I wouldn’t mess with her, people wouldn’t mess with her. People have respect for her.”

Bri keeps fit as a Guess model using resistance bands

Bri has been a Guess model for some time now, well before she had such a big follower count on Instagram. She previously shared a workout video on the Guess Youtube channel.

The #GuessActive workout included five different exercises for a quick full-body routine you can do at home.

Dressed all in pink, Bri demonstrated exercises such as kick squats, kickbacks, step backs and step sides.

Bri recently wore a Beach Bunny Swimwear bikini while lounging at a pool

Bri frequently shows off bikini content on her social media feed, making sure she tags the brands so her followers can get their hands on some of the looks themselves.

In a recent shot in which Bri laid out by the pool, elongating her toned legs in a pure white bikini with straps that featured gold hooks, she tagged Beach Bunny Swimwear.

The brand can be found in several locations, including Newport Beach, Miami, and San Diego.

Though her exact suit doesn’t appear to be on the site anymore, a similar one with just one strap featuring the gold hooks can be found, and it’s called the Breanna Triangle Top (currently on sale for $75). The matching bottoms are also available and are called the Brynn Midi Bottom (currently on sale for $45).