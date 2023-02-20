Bri Teresi, golf star extraordinaire, is no stranger to flaunting her toned figure on social media, and this time she proved she’s a master at both the sport of golf and rocking her swimwear.

If you’re looking for a bit of summer inspiration, which in February, we all are, look no further than the rising golf influencer and her bright yellow string bikini as she took us on a journey of sunshine, sand, and relaxation in a throwback.

Of course, it wasn’t just her bright yellow swimwear and toned figure she wanted to show off on social media, but it was actually fan art made by one of her Instagram followers.

Instagram user @taka_yuki.17 took one of Bri’s most stunning beach shots and added a bigger version with the smaller version, creating a masterpiece that looked like a magazine editorial or a bedroom poster.

Bri was kind enough to share the artwork and appreciated the effort as she reshared it to her Instagram Stories.

Of course, she was perhaps happy to reshare the throwback photo anyway, as it showed her in a highly flattering look.

Bri Teresi stunned in a yellow Andi Bagus swimsuit for a beach day

The original photo is from an Instagram post Bri shared in December, in which she looked like an absolute bombshell in the bright yellow string bikini from Andi Bagus swimwear.

Andi Bagus is a brand based in Bali, Indonesia, and is highly popular with successful influencers, including Grace Boor.

The beach shot, which showed Bri looking incredibly bronzed with her blonde hair blowing in the breeze behind her, was taken in Los Angeles, California.

She captioned the shot with a water spray and yellow heart emoji, clearly feeling the picture did enough talking.

Bri is a fan of several swimwear brands, including Sommer Swim

It’s not the first time Bri has been seen in a yellow bikini, as she shared a shot of herself just three weeks ago laying on the beach looking as if she was auditioning for the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

She looked incredibly confident as she lounged in the sand with an arm behind her head, captioning the sultry shot, “Washed up 💦,” and tagging her location as Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Bri’s bikini is from Sommer Swim and is called the Rylee Turmeric Balconette Bikini Top. It retails for $99 and matches the Sadie Turmeric Brazilian Bikini Bottoms, which retail for $89. Both pieces are from the Arabesque collection.

The new Arabesque collection features bikinis with a shiny, silky material in bright jeweled tones, including royal blue, gold, and bright purple.

Bri not only posts lots of golf content to her Instagram page but bikini inspiration as well. If you’re looking for your next sexy swimsuit for the summer, look no further than her social media for what you could wear.