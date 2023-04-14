Golf star Bri Teresi goes for a cherry look as she admires herself in the mirror

Bri Teresi had a busy weekend as she enjoyed some time in Florida over the Easter holiday with friends, and now she’s visiting Nashville, Tennesee for an unspecified trip.

She made time for a selfie as always, posing in a bathroom mirror to show off her full outfit which consisted of a somewhat late 90s vibe.

She wore a pink miniskirt with a cherry pattern throughout that was high-waisted and emphasized her toned and tanned tummy. On top, she wore a white crop top that was in a trending fitted corset style with buttons down the center and puff sleeves on the sides.

Her blonde hair was left down in romantic waves and her makeup was light and springy, consisting of a mauve-colored lipstick. She made sure to match her nail polish to her outfit for the occasion, going for a bright red that picked up the cherry accents in her skirt.

Bri must have been thriving in the country music capital as she posted the song Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy) by Big & Rich on top of the picture.

While the majority of her content is golf-inspired, Bri has been posting more daily outfits and life updates to her Instagram lately, which her 1.4 million followers are gobbling up.

Bri Teresi posed for a Nashville selfie in a cherry skirt. Pic credit: @briteresi/Instagram

Bri Teresi spent Easter weekend at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa with friends

Over the weekend she met up with a group of friends at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa where they most likely enjoyed a holiday brunch or some drinks for the occasion.

The luxury resort offers several events for various holidays, with the next upcoming activity being a Beer Tasting for Father’s Day weekend.

Bri wore a beautiful black dress with white flowers and matching white sandals. She happily posed for a photo with her four girlfriends as well as Rick Smith who runs the Rick Smith Golf Performance Center and often features in her Instagram videos.

Bri recently endorsed the swimwear brand Oh Polly

While she may be seen in golf attire most often, Bri is a model who often endorses the various swimwear brands that she wears.

In her most recent post, she wore a brown metallic swimsuit that featured material going down her body in a V-shape and strings going around the sides.

The suit is from Oh Polly swimwear and is called the FIAFIA, retailing for $38. It comes in Lilac as well, and comes with adjustable straps on top and on the sides, with no padding in the chest.

The brand recently dropped the new Tammy Hembrow X Oh Polly Collection III, a collaboration with the 28-year-old fitness influencer.

The pieces are all very clean-cut and simple, with clinging silhouettes that flatter the body shape. For example, it features corset-style tops, high-waisted trousers, and a ribbed midi dress.

Keep an eye on Bri’s Instagram as she’ll perhaps end up with an Oh Polly collaboration herself.