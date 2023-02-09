Bri Teresi is making waves in the golf world and while some might say she’s the next Paige Spiranac, she definitely has her own identity.

With a tagline like “Making Golf Sexy Again ⛳️” on Instagram, it’s not surprising that she’s racked up 1.4 million followers since she broke into the niche.

While she previously only posted shots of herself in bikinis or modeling for Guess, she told the New York Post, “I definitely noticed a big increase in engagement after I started posting golf content. When I started posting golf videos people were much more inclined to watch and comment as opposed to the typical bikini post.”

Of course, she still posts the normal shots of her in a bikini, and Bri recently posted some of those while on an enviable vacation in Turks and Caicos.

The golf influencer sat on a cushy chair overlooking what looked to be the most gorgeous blue ocean in existence. The water was clear blue and the sky was bright blue overhead, which was enough to make anyone living in a snowy February environment green with envy.

The temperatures looked nice and hot in Turks and Caicos, as Bri wore nothing but a string bikini that showed off her toned figure.

She wore a hot pink two-piece that had ruching around the top and strings that accentuated her hourglass curves.

Bri sat with her legs up in a flattering pose while one hand rested behind her head to push back her blonde hair. As for makeup, it looked like she was at least wearing some, with a golden glow on her eyelids and dark pink lipstick that flattered her lip shape.

Bri Teresi showed off her toned figure in a hot pink string bikini while on a beach holiday in Turks and Caicos. Pic credit: @briteresi/Instagram

Bri Teresi showed off her bikini body while enjoying a holiday in Turks and Caicos

The golf star has been making sure to get lots of bikini shots in while on holiday, as a beach location tends to be the perfect place for those social media-worthy swimwear photos.

In a previous look, Bri wore a simple white bikini with ruching in the center and simple spaghetti straps on the top. She captioned the photo with coconut and water emojis as she was seen sipping on the sweet drink.

Her black sunglasses added a too-cool-for-school element as she knelt down on the sand with the clear blue water visible behind her.

She enjoyed some lovely evenings in Turks and Caicos as well and was seen wearing a clinging light blue dress that completely flattered her shape with a silky material and crossed stitching across the chest.

Bri Teresi wears WISKII Active sports clothing for yoga

In a recent share, Bri’s toned legs completely stole all the attention in the picture and fans who want to know how she keeps so fit besides golf can look no further than her social media pages.

She’s been seen doing several sports including bike riding as well as yoga.

In one of her yoga pictures, in which she was doing a variation of the One-legged King Pigeon Pose, Bri made sure to endorse the sports bra and spandex shorts she was wearing from one of her favorite brands.

She wore the WISKII Active Souffle Sports Bra in the color Almond Butter which costs $59, and the matching Leisure High-Waist Mini Short also in the color Almond Butter which costs $59 as well.

It’s helpful to keep an eye on Bri’s page as she shared a discount code in this post as well as discount codes in further posts endorsing the WISKII Active brand.

Just because she’s a golf influencer doesn’t mean Bri can’t enjoy other sports like biking and yoga, so it’s great she’s dropping some fantastic discount codes from other activewear brands on her page at the same time.