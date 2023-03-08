Golf star Bri Teresi proved she’s into all types of sports, and her love of the green doesn’t hold her back from trying other athletic endeavors and hobbies.

She recently shared a shot of herself from California as she stood in front of a river with massive boulders in the background on what appeared to be a beautiful sunny day.

She wore a yellow bikini top with denim bottoms that featured small white laces on the sides. Her accessories included a red baseball hat that she had twisted to the side in a fun gesture and green rubber boots for going in the water.

She carried a big net in her hand and a rope as she stood in front of the water, glowing while looking over her shoulder in a flirty way.

Her blonde hair was left straight and falling down her shoulders, and she kept her makeup to a minimum but didn’t forget the shiny lipgloss.

She joked with her followers in the caption, writing, “Anyone wanna teach my how to fly fish? 😉🎣.”

Bri Teresi wore a black bikini from OneOne Swim at the Mar-a-Lago resort

The blonde bombshell has been on a bit of a break from the golf course as she spent some time at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

She was seen lounging in a yellow pool chair as she elongated her legs and struck a pose in a bikini, enjoying the warm temperatures in Palm Beach, Florida.

Bri smiled wide as she appeared to enjoy her vacation, writing in the caption, “Good times & tan lines 😜.”

She wore a black bikini featuring hot pink and bright orange neon trim, though she didn’t tag the brand; it appeared to be from OneOne Swim.

Bri’s swimsuit is part of the Color Blocking collection, which features all the most popular silhouettes with a main color and two different trim colors.

While Bri’s bikini was black, pink, and orange, that no longer appears to be available. However, her bikini can be found in at least four other color-blocked patterns, including Macadamia and Tahiti.

Her exact style is the Kameron Top, which costs $65, and the Jesse Bottom, which costs $60.

Bri received some golf lessons from coach Rick Smith

Of course, Bri hasn’t completely forgotten about the golf course, as she was seen getting some lessons on hitting balls from Major winning golf coach Rick Smith at the end of February.

Bri wore a white tank top with an adorable lavender pleated skirt and white sneakers as she was offered three different drills to help improve her golf swing from one of the world’s best coaches.