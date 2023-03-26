Paige Spiranac celebrates her milestone birthday in a sexy swimsuit.

The former golfer turned 30 and donned a sizzling Baywatch-inspired outfit in a photoshoot.

Paige flashed a soft smile with a completely glam look as she gazed into the camera.

Her long blonde locks were styled in soft waves, and she tugged her swimsuit for a sultry pose.

She added some humor to the shoot holding a helmet that read, “Caution Old Zone” as she posed in front of a hazard theme backdrop.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption, Paige got candid about getting more confident with age.

“Today is my 30th Birthday❤️ I know most women don’t like to talk about their age because people act like there is a shelf life and treat us like spoiled milk lol,” she wrote on the Instagram share caption, continuing:

“Truth is I’ve never felt sexier and more confident in my own skin. Here’s the getting older!”

During an episode of her Playing A Round podcast earlier this month, Paige opened up about her birthday plans and discussed having an alcohol-free prom party.

Paige Spiranac promotes Shot Scope in a sizzling crop top

Paige rocked a sizzling outfit to boost sales for Shot Scope, which sells GPS watches, lasers, and other golfing accessories.

In the caption, Paige wrote, “Fastest and easiest way to improve your game is with their rangefinders and GPS devices that have performance tracking⛳️ I use the Pro LX+ which is a rangefinder with GPS attached! Use code PAIGE for a discount. Happy golfing my friends❤️”

She shared several photos in the Instagram post to represent the product.

In the first photo, Paige flashed her wonderful smile while sitting on the grass in a plunging crop top and fitted shorts.

She posed while using the Shot Scope in the second and third photos.

In the final snap, Paige had the GPS device by her ear while looking sensational in the sizzling outfit.

Paige Spiranac offers some golf tips

The former pro golfer picked up a golf club in a recent tutorial video.

Some observers may have struggled to pay attention to the golf lesson while she donned a plunging bodysuit.

In the clip, soundtracked by Avicii hit record Levels, Paige showed her Instagram followers how to hit a draw with verbal instructions and a demonstration.

She said budding golfers should close the club face, stance, and shoulders before hitting the golf ball.

Paige retired from golf in 2016 but continues to work as an instructor and promotes the sport with her podcast and large social media following.