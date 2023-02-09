Grace Charis is bringing the heat to the fairways, and the internet!

The golf influencer recently posted a set of sizzling photos on Instagram, captioning the pics of herself “Good enough to eat 😋”.

Grace, who is known for her eye-catching outfits on the greens, has set the internet on fire by documenting her stunning looks.

Her latest pics show Grace rocking a white golf top, a white Titleist cap, and a plaid miniskirt. The influencer is seen holding a golf iron, while showing off her perfect form.

The first photo shows Grace standing and facing the camera with a confident smile on her face.

Her right hand is holding the rim of the cap on her head while she gives a sideways glance into the distance, looking playful and carefree.

The second photo shows Grace walking across a beautiful golf course, with the lush green grass and blue sky serving as a backdrop.

‘Never skip breakfast’

Followers were quick to comment on the post, with many leaving compliments, saying that she looks “stunning” and “gorgeous”.

“Never skip breakfast,” joked one, while another added, “I get it and all. But do you change into that on the course? Or they let you arrive like that.”

Pic credit: @GraceCharis/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Grace has made a splash on the greens. She’s known for rocking some of the boldest and most colorful golf outfits out there. From bright-colored golf tops to stylish skirts, Grace has got the style game on lock and is adding some much-needed flavor and personality to the greens.

It’s clear that Grace’s style and golf skills are a winning combo that have her fans hooked.

How Grace Charis makes her money

The influencer is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with on social media, with nearly 1 million followers on Instagram, nearly 3 million followers on TikTok, and almost another million on YouTube and Twitter combined.

She makes her money through exclusive content, as well as from endorsements, NFTs and advertising generated on her YouTube views.

While Charis may be making waves on the course and on social media, she’s not just a pretty face. The influencer is also a serious golfer. She says she only started playing the game two years ago, but has been working hard to perfect her game ever since.

She follows in the footsteps of a string of other influencers, like Paige Spiranac, who have turned their love of sport into a huge online following and business.