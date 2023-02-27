Golf influencer Grace Charis has risen in online popularity as a golf influencer, and her posts are always on point.

Grace loves to have fun, and golf is the perfect way for her to unwind and have a good time.

She posted a skilled shot of her honing in on the green and captioned it, “Golf is fun :).”

The online star certainly looked to be having a blast, as after her impressive swing, she flashed a genuine smile that would melt anyone’s heart.

Grace was clad in trendy golf wear, with a plunging purple crop top that perfectly hugged her figure.

She paired the top with a tiny white skirt that cropped at her upper thighs.

The athlete protected her face from the sun with a white vizor from Taylor Made Golf Company.

Her blonde hair flowed effortlessly from underneath her hat and gracefully whipped around her head as she performed her swing.

She accessorized her look with a brown wire necklace that rested perfectly between her collarbone.

The professional golfer’s makeup was beautiful, with dark lashes, rosy cheeks, and pink lips.

Fans seemed to agree with her “golf is fun” verdict, as the post earned over 25,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Grace Charis shows off her skills on the Dallas Cowboys golf course

Grace’s fame is largely due to her skills on the golf green, and she isn’t afraid to let her expertise be known.

The online creator took her fans through the process of golfing all the way until she made it into the hole.

She started 338 yards away from the pin, but she expertly made her way closer and closer. In just two skilled hits, she made it to 30 feet away.

She clearly has both amazing long-form and short-form game because she made it in the third and final shot. She looked incredible as she showed off her skillset.

Even Grace was surprised by the final shot as she exclaimed, “Oh my gosh, I got that, there’s no way!”

But still, her success comes as no shock, as it seems Grace can do anything she puts her mind to.

Grace Charis promotes Callaway Golf

Grace has also ventured into the world of Instagram partnerships, and she’s perfect for the job.

The Instagram star posted a stunning look on the golf field to promote a brand, Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf is the top golf equipment company and sells a variety of clubs and balls, among other useful items that can be used on the green.

Grace captioned her post, “Laughing while watching you chip over the green.” She tagged Callaway Golf in her post so that her followers could be directed to the company.

Grace used a black and red rangefinder from Callaway Golf that looked sleek and helped her to see over distances.

The brand was likely happy with the post, as it earned over 23,000 likes.