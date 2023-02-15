Golf influencer Grace Charis was stunning on the green as she asked, “Will you be my valentine?”

Grace sported a tight-fitting red crop top with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The red brought out her bright complexion and was the perfect choice for the Valentine’s-themed share.

The golfer paired the top with a thigh-skimming black skirt that was high-waisted and showed off her long and muscular legs. She posed with a golf club, as is usual for her posts.

Grace elevated her look with a black Nike vizor that protected her eyes and face from the sun. She also wore her golfing glove on her left hand and a choker necklace.

The professional athlete completed her look with tennis shoes and white socks. Overall she was gorgeous and seemed ready to play her favorite game.

Grace included a golf pun in her caption before asking her fans the special question. She wrote, “I think we’d be a PAR-fect match up 😏 will you be my valentine?”

Her fans seemed to like the idea, as the post earned over 63,000 likes.

Grace Charis promotes Odyssey golf club

Grace often shares her golfing videos on YouTube, and she uploaded a wonderful one that showed her unpacking her golf bag for her viewers to see.

This gave the influencer a chance to promote some of her favorite golfing products, including the Odyssey 2 Stroke Putter. Grace explained that this was one of her favorite items in her bag.

She expressed that the putter is perfect for her short game and that she loved the blue color she got it in. It also featured prongs that could help to scoop the ball up without bending over.

She also shared some clubs that would do well for one’s long game, along with several other varieties. She showed off her golfing glove that she keeps in the pockets of her bags and her golf balls.

Grace Charis shows off her incredible golf skills

Grace’s golfing skills are off the charts, as is excepted from a professional athlete in the sport. The Instagram personality showcased her amazing talent in a video of her striking a golf ball with her club.

Her form was perfect as she put all her force into her stroke. She even impressed herself as the camera captured her mouthing, “Oh my God.”

She looked incredible as always in her golfing outfit, as she sported a pastel purple crop top and tiny black shorts. Her hair was in a high ponytail, and her makeup was gorgeous.

She captioned her post simply with, “Golf.” It earned over 63,000 likes and hundreds of comments.