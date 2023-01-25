Bri Teresi may have you thinking you’re on the wrong social media page if you were looking for your favorite golf influencer Page Spiranac, but she’s giving the “OG Insta golf girl” a run for her money.

The stunning golf influencer posed in front of an ethereal blue ocean with the breeze in her hair, looking as if she was living her best life while half of the world freezes under ice and snow.

She showed off her incredibly toned physique, looking taut and tanned as she put one leg in front of the other, accentuating her hourglass curves.

Bri wore an eye-catching bright orange bikini from Sommer Swim that featured underwire cups, spaghetti straps, and ruching on the top with matching bottoms that included thicker straps on the sides.

The top is called the Rylee Turmeric Balconette Bikini Top and retails for $99, while the matching Sadie Turmeric Brazilian Bikini Bottoms cost $89. Both are from Sommer Swim’s Arabesque collection, meaning they have “luxurious features which include a lustrous shine and double lining for comfort.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bri kept her makeup glam despite being outdoors at the beach, with a darker eyeshadow and dark pink lipstick that matched perfectly with the orange color of her bikini.

Pic credit: @briteresi/Instagram

Bri Teresi went viral after playing golf in denim shorts and heels

As for why she became a golf influencer, boasting 1.4 million Instagram followers, it appears Bri found a marketable niche that boosted her fan count.

In July 2021, she spoke to the New York Post and explained how the whole thing came about.

Her friend Taylor Funk, the son of PGA Tour veteran Fred Funk, was doing laundry at her house one day and picked out her entire outfit for a trip to the golf course.

She later posted a video of herself hitting a golf ball in denim daisy duke shorts, knee-high black velvet boots, and a low-cut clinging black top.

The video quickly garnered hundreds of thousands more followers, and she saw her life and career take off.

She told the publication, “I definitely noticed a big increase in engagement after I started posting golf content. When I started posting golf videos people were much more inclined to watch and comment as opposed to the typical bikini post.”

It appears Bri, along with Paige Spiranac and other star athletes like soccer star Alisha Lehmann and track and field star Alica Ѕchmidt, are using their stunning looks to gain legions of fans on social media.

Bri is a model for Guess and promotes the brand on social media

Before becoming even more popular a couple of years ago, Bri was a Guess model and still is, according to her Instagram.

In a recent shot, she stunned in a lace bodysuit under a pair of Guess jeans with a denim button-down shirt covering her shoulders. She paired the daring look with white leather lace-up boots that went all the way to her thighs and left her blonde hair down in bombshell waves.

Bri sat on a tree, looking confidently at the camera, clearly a pro at what she does.

She captioned the shots, “Howlin’ for you 😉❤️ ,” and tagged her location as Los Angeles.