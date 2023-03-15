Grace Charis is a fashionable force to be reckoned with on the green, but she recently shared that she has an inner “nerd.”

The gold influencer posted a video to Instagram that went through a variety of Grace’s throwback photos from her younger and “nerdier” years.

The surprising series of photos ended in a clip of Grace majestically swinging a gold club on the green and in stunning fashion. It showed just how much Grace has glowed up and that golf may have had something to do with it.

Grace captioned her post, “Once a nerd always a nerd 🤓 and yes I did ballet 😇.”

If Grace is a nerd, she’s certainly doing it right, as she looked incredible in a gray miniskirt that she paired with a peachy pink crop top. Her outfit was completed to perfection with a purple flower necklace and a gray vizor.

The athlete’s long hair was half-up with beautiful braids, and the rest flowed down in a luscious waterfall. Her makeup was rosy with blush, pink lips, and a glowing complexion.

It’s clear that Grace has an incredible amount of skill in golfing, as she focused throughout her golf swing and put her full force into the motion.

Her hilarious — and insightful — post earned over 40,000 likes, and hundreds of comments poured in.

Grace Charis promotes her favorite brands

Grace’s growing popularity on social media has been in part due to her amazing golfing skills combined with her cute style. She plugged a few of her favorite brands with a stunning blue-coordinated outfit.

The social media star tagged Adidas as the black and blue vizor that she wore, which perfectly matched her crop top, golfing glove, socks, athletic shoes, and even her golf ball.

Adidas is a design company that specifically focuses on sportswear.

She also tagged Cobra Golf and Callaway Golf, both of which sell sports equipment, including clubs, golf balls, and accessories.

Grace tagged her post, “When she coordinates the color of her golf ball with her outfit >>>.” The brands were likely happy with the shoutout, as it earned over 37,000 likes and was flooded with comments.

Grace Charis ask her fans a question

Grace may help plug her favorite brands, but in the end — she’d really rather be golfing.

The professional golfer posted another breathtaking series of images to ask her fans the question, “Whose ready to go golfing?”

She certainly seemed to be ready and was clad in a stylish outfit. She rocked a bright orange crop top with a plunging neckline and paired it with a black miniskirt.

Her hair tumbled in soft curls from under her white vizor. Grace’s makeup was perfect, and overall she looked excited for a game on the green.

Her fans seemed to be up for the challenge, too, as the post was flooded with over 80,000 likes and hundreds of comments.