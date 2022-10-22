Goldie looked incredible in her all-black outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Goldie Hawn looked amazing this week when she stepped out in a sleek all-black outfit.

The 76-year-old actress waved to the camera as she wore the cold-shoulder-style sweater over a longer top.

She then added black leggings and knee-high black boots with tassels to complete her chic get-up.

Clutching a small black, laser-cut bag, Goldie kept her make-up look simple with a nude lip and heavily mascaraed eyes.

Her trademark bouncy blonde blow-dry looked incredible as usual, and she paired the look with gold hoop earrings and huge gold rings.

Goldie had been out for dinner with a friend at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica when the pictures were taken.

Goldie Hawn celebrates granddaughter Rani’s birthday

Elsewhere this month, Goldie shared a sweet tribute for her granddaughter’s fourth birthday to her 3.4 million Instagram followers.

The Overboard star posed with Rani Rose — who is the youngest child of her daughter Kate Hudson and her partner Danny Fujikawa — for the occasion, all while sticking with the little girl’s princess themed party.

Goldie looked incredible in a long blue gown with white cap sleeves and wore a tiara on her head. Rani matched her grandma in a dress of a similar style that had huge puff sleeves.

Joining the pair was Goldie’s partner Kurt Russell.

While he is not Kate’s biological father — as she is the daughter of actor and comedian Bill Hudson — she has been raised by the actor since her mother began a relationship with him when she was around 18 months old.

Kurt, 71, looked dashing as he played the part of the king, complete with a golden crown.

Goldie Hawn opens up about her relationship with Kurt Russell

While they have been together for nearly 40 years, Kurt and Goldie have never married.

But Goldie has previously opened up about her decision not to marry her long-term love.

“I would have been long divorced if I’d been married,” she revealed to UK panel show Loose Women in 2015. “Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it’s important to be married.”

She added, “For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice.”

The couple are both parents to son Wyatt Russell. Goldie is also mother to son Oliver Hudson — Kate’s full-sibling — whereas Kurt is father to son Boston from his first marriage to actress Season Hubley.