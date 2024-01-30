GMA’s Ginger Zee shares 21-year-old photo and she hasn’t changed a bit — See the throwback pic

It’s safe to say that Ginger Zee has discovered the Fountain of Youth.

The Good Morning America chief meteorologist recently shared a 22-year-old photo of herself at age 21, and she hasn’t aged a bit.

In her Instagram Stories, Ginger posted a throwback pic of herself and a friend, playing along with a template asking Instagram users to share a pic of themselves at age 21.

In the photo, Ginger posed inside a bedroom, showing off her golden tan and fit physique in a short, black dress with long sleeves.

21-year-old Ginger wore her dark blonde hair in an updo and flashed her bright smile for the camera.

Ginger encouraged her fans and followers in her caption, “Everyone tap in. Let’s see you at 21.”

Ginger and a friend pose for a photo in 2002. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

In the background, a movie poster for Cruel Intentions featuring actor Ryan Phillippe graced the wall, and the pic was date-stamped in the bottom-right corner, proving that the photo was indeed a true throwback.

The year Ginger’s photo was captured was 2002, meaning she was in college at the time.

Ginger Zee has always had a passion for the atmosphere

Born in Orange, California, Ginger, real name Ginger Renee Colonomos, moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, when she was a child.

Ginger attended Rockford High School in Rockford, Michigan, before heading off to Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology and also majored in both mathematics and Spanish.

Ginger also served as an adjunct professor at the University from 2008 until 2011 and holds the CBM Seal for Meteorology.

Ginger is adored by Good Morning America viewers

After working several other meteorological jobs upon graduation, Ginger went on to become the Chief Meteorologist at Good Morning America and the Chief Climate Correspondent/managing editor of the climate unit at ABC News.

Ginger’s first year on the job at GMA was in 2011, beginning on Good Morning America Weekend before becoming the weekday morning meteorologist that GMA viewers have come to know and love.

In December 2023, Ginger marked her 10-year anniversary at GMA with a sentimental Instagram post.

In the Reel, Ginger noted that she’d been with ABC for 12 years in total at the time, and called it “a ride that’s beyond my wildest dreams.”

“The gratitude is oozing out of me today and every day as we keep growing this ultimate weather and now climate team,” she added in the caption. “Can’t wait to see what we do next.”

Ginger began her meteorological career at WLAV FM/WXMI in Grand Rapids, Michigan, before moving on to WEYI NBC 25 in Flint, Michigan, then NBC station WMAQ-Channel 5 in Chicago from 2006 until 2011.

Prior to joining ABC News, Ginger worked at WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, covering the environment, science, and the impact of weather throughout West Michigan as part of the Storm Team 8.

Ginger’s work has earned her an Emmy award. In 2019, she shared that she and her team covered the Category 5 Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida, that washed most of the town away.

Ginger dedicated her win to those who were affected by the storm and told her fans, “This one is for all of them.”