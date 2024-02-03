GMA’s Ginger Zee is in her ‘Britney era’ as she channels the iconic pop star’s Oops!…I Did It Again look

Ginger Zee tapped into her inner Britney Spears for a recent Good Morning America segment, and her fans are loving it.

Britney Spears has inspired millions with her music, dance skills, and legendary stage and video attire, but one outfit in particular stands out in her fans’ memories.

In 2000, Britney Spears’ song, Oops!…I Did It Again hit the airwaves and was an instant hit, as was her outfit for the iconic music video.

Britney’s red latex bodysuit, paired with her slick, side-parted hairstyle, became an instantly defining look that will live on forever as one of the most acclaimed looks in pop music history.

Fast forward 24 years and Ginger Zee is having her moment in the spotlight, emulating the Pop Princess’s famous outfit.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During a recent weekday morning segment, ABC News chief meteorologist and climate correspondent Ginger Zee prepared to deliver the nation’s forecast and realized that her look for the day resembled Britney’s from the video, from head to toe.

Ginger shared a video of herself on Instagram as she finished up her glam for the day before getting in front of the cameras.

Ginger Zee realizes her outfit resembles one of Britney Spears’ renowned ensembles

Ginger held a karaoke microphone as her stylist, Merylin Mitchell, put the finishing touches on her outfit, and she belted out Britney’s hit, Oops!…I Did It Again.

In the caption, Ginger explained to her followers that after she got dressed for the day — clad in a red top and pants with a red belt and red heels, and her hair slicked into a sleek side part — she and her team realized her outfit choice and her hairstyle resembled Britney Spears’.

“It wasn’t until we looked in the mirror at my final look until we realized…,” Ginger wrote, adding, “#oops @msmerylin grabbed her mic and…”

Ginger and her stylist realized her outfit resembled one of Britney Spears’ iconic looks. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

In a second slide, Ginger posted side-by-side photos of herself and Britney, each wearing their red outfits. In the third and final slide, Ginger shared another side-by-side photo, this time showing the resemblance between her hair and Britney’s.

Ginger’s post garnered lots of positive feedback from her millions of Instagram followers, who gushed over her look for the day.

Ginger’s fans think she wore Britney’s look better than Britney herself

“In your britney era! So here for it!” wrote one fan, prompting hands-up and red-heart emojis from Ginger in response.

Several of Ginger’s fans felt she rocked the all-red look better than Britney did back in 2000.

One wrote, “Ginger wore it best,” with another commenting, “Wow this is so awesome! It’s ‘Oops I Did It Again! (Ginger’s Version)’ 😂😂.”

Ginger’s fans were loving her Britney-inspired look. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

“You did ‘it’ better @ginger_zee,” read another compliment from a fan.

Fellow female chief meteorologist for ABC News 2, Danielle Breezy, also sent some love Ginger’s way, telling the GMA personality, “This is too good!! Love your look girl! ❤️.”

Ginger’s all-red attire brings attention to women’s heart health and the environment

Ginger’s wardrobe choice for the day certainly caught the attention of her fans, but perhaps the best part about it is that it was for a good cause.

As Ginger also mentioned in her caption, she chose to wear red for the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day, which aims to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in women.

Not only was Ginger’s outfit worn to bring attention to women’s heart health, but she also wears nothing but recycled, second-hand, or rented clothing.

Ginger is an advocate for saving the planet and has vowed not to purchase any new clothing as a way to counteract fast fashion.

January 2024 marks Ginger’s 19th month of promoting the #NoNewClothes challenge, and it appears that she isn’t stopping any time soon.