GloRilla sizzles in sheer and shimmery lingerie for Cardi B’s birthday

GloRilla looked stunning in her recent sheer outfit.

The Tomorrow 2 rapper wore a bedazzled body suit with a shimmery corset lining. The bust was double lined with rhinestone detailing and became sheerer throughout the torso. She included matching stockings with jewels that went up the rapper’s toned legs.

She completed the look with silver stiletto boots that also seamlessly went up her legs.

The Blessed rapper added a bunch of diamond tennis bracelets along her arm for accessories. She kept up with her diamond theme with a sparkling chain, silver earrings, and even a diamond-encrusted watch.

GloRilla’s makeup was stunning, as usual. She wore a silver glittery cut crease with long fluttering eyelashes. She kept her face simple with highlight and contour and a dark pink glossy lip.

She ditched her long dark hair and opted for a platinum blonde look. She went for an old Hollywood style with a short, curled bob that was accessorized with a silver barrette.

GloRilla wishes Cardi B a happy birthday

GloRilla stunned as she arrived in West Hollywood in sparkly lingerie.

The FNF Rapper showed up to celebrate the rapper Cardi B’s birthday Tuesday night. Guests arrived at the Poppy Night Club, where the theme was cabaret.

According to TMZ, Cardi entertained her close friends with burlesque dancers, a lip-syncing performance, and plenty of shots to go around.

It’s no surprise that GloRilla was in attendance as the two have gotten close in recent weeks, plus Cardi recently was featured on GloRilla’s hit song Tomorrow, 2.

In her Instagram Story, she even wished Cardi B a happy birthday, referring to the Up rapper as her cousin.

The Memphis rapper made sure to stand out with her sexy lingerie outfit that was jeweled from head to toe. This was a stark contrast to the outfits fans usually see her in while performing or in music videos.

Fans were shocked by GloRilla’s real name

Fans last week were shocked on Twitter when they realized what GloRilla’s real name was.

The Memphis rapper has a unique name, Gloria Hallelujah Woods. While people were shocked and maybe even thought it was fake, GloRilla seemed to joke about the recent fan reaction.

“& Why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why I’m so blessed & my p***y so good duhhhhhh !!!! Common damn sense,” Glo tweeted.

GloRilla didn’t seem to be offended but let her sense of humor take control of the situation.