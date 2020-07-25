GlokkNine arrested for attempted second-degree murder with a firearm

Florida rapper GlokkNine, whose real name is Jacquavius Dennard Smith, has been arrested for attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

According to Orange County Corrections Department, the 20-year-old rapper, now known as 9lokkNine, was hit with multiple felony charges including possession of a fireman by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied structure, and attempted second-degree murder with a fireman.

GlokkNine is best known for his top 40 hit song with YNW Melly 223’s. However several legal issues have affected his career.

At 15-years-old, Jacquavius Smith was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old in hospital. He served his sentence in a juvenile facility.

In 2018, GlokkNine was hit with weapons and drug charges, and the following year he was arrested in Orlando, Florida on similar charges. At the beginning of the year, GlokkNine was arrested again and charged with a concealed weapon.

Cash Money Records signed Glokknine in 2018 after Florida local rap scene continued to produce international stars such as XXXTentacion, Lil Pump, and Kodak Black.

BREAKING: Glokknine arrested on second degree murder charges. pic.twitter.com/3gWpZPA7A4 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 25, 2020

Glokknine has continued to maintain a fan base with songs such as Why You Lying, 10 Percent, and Crayola. The Florida rapper was active on his Instagram a day before his arrest. According to the arrest report, Glokk9ine was taken into custody by the Orlando police department officers on Friday night shortly before at 6:30 p.m. local time.

His bond has been set at $25,000 and there are no details surrounding the attempted murder charge.