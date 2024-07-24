Glen Powell reveals Tom Cruise’s reaction to Twisters, teases Top Gun 3 release date

In a recent interview, Glen Powell shared insights into Tom Cruise’s reaction to Twisters and hinted at the potential release date for Top Gun 3.

Appearing on the July 22 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast alongside his Twisters co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, Powell suggested he has an idea of when filming for the sequel to the 2022 hit Top Gun: Maverick might begin.

“I mean, I have a date,” Powell revealed when host Josh Horowitz asked about the timeline for Top Gun 3 compared to a possible sequel for Edgar-Jones’ 2020 miniseries Normal People.

Edgar-Jones shook her head, dismissing the notion of a Normal People sequel, to which Powell responded, “Okay. Then probably me.”

When pressed for more details, Powell playfully declined, saying, “Absolutely not.”

The original Top Gun became a cultural sensation, noted for its groundbreaking visual effects and energetic soundtrack, despite mixed reviews.

The 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, set 36 years after the first film, exceeded expectations and reinforced the franchise’s legacy.

Glem Powell describes Tom Cruise’s excitement after watching Twisters

During the podcast, Powell also praised Tom Cruise and recounted Cruise’s reaction to Twisters, the latest blockbuster Powell stars in.

Cruise made a surprise appearance at the premiere, much to Powell’s excitement. “I mean, look, Tom showing up to that premiere was wild because I’d never gotten a chance to see Twisters with an audience… but getting to see it with a guy who’s been such a huge part of my life was incredible,” Powell said.

He added that Cruise’s enthusiastic reaction meant a lot to him. “So, the fact that I got to have the man next to me watching that movie was just so incredible. And in addition to that he like freaking loved it, so he was going wild.”

With Powell’s hints about Top Gun 3 and Cruise’s excitement over Twisters, fans have much to look forward to in the coming years.

What to expect in Top Gun 3

While Top Gun: Maverick didn’t explicitly set up a third movie, a sequel can still work without a direct lead-in. The story of the third installment will likely feature a new mission for Maverick and the other pilots, focusing on their character development rather than specific plot details.

However, Maverick did hint at a potential new storyline involving Admiral Cain’s plan to replace human pilots with a drone armada. This sets the stage for Top Gun 3 to possibly showcase Maverick and the other human pilots facing off against Cain’s drones to prove the superiority of man over machine.

Although much of the cast for Top Gun 3 remains unannounced, Glen Powell’s return as Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin suggests that the ensemble from Maverick may largely return.

When the sequel was announced in January 2024 by Deadline, it was confirmed that Tom Cruise would reprise his role as Pete Maverick Mitchell, dispelling rumors of his non-involvement.

Additionally, Miles Teller will return as Lt. Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw, joining Cruise for the highly anticipated third installment.